Fight Night Winnipeg: Weigh-in Results

UFC Staff Report December 15, 2017
Check out the official weigh-in results for Fight Night: Lawler vs Dos Anjos, which is headlined by the welterweight bout between (2) Robbie Lawler and (4) Rafael Dos Anjos, airs live on FOX Saturday, December 16 at 8pm ET from Winnipeg, Canada.
Six prelim bouts will air live on FS1 starting at 5pm/2pm ETPT. Two fights will kick off the night of action on UFC FIGHT PASS starting at 4:30pm/1:30pm ETPT.
Main Event - Five round bout
Robbie Lawler (170.5) vs Rafael Dos Anjos (170)

FOX Main Card - 8pm/5pm ETPT
Ricardo Lamas (146) vs. Josh Emmett (148.5)*
Santiago Ponzinibbio (170.5) vs. Mike Perry (170)
Glover Teixeira (205) vs. Misha Cirkunov (205.5)

FS1 Prelims – 5pm/2pm ETPT
Jan Blachowicz (205.5) vs. Jared Cannonier (204)
Darren Stewart (185.5) vs. Julian Marquez (185)
Chad Laprise (170.5) vs. Galore Bofando (170)<br/ >Nordine Taleb (170.5) vs. Danny Roberts (170.5)
John Makdessi (153) vs. Abel Trujillo (155.5)
Alessio Di Chirico (185) vs. Oluwale Bamgbose (184.5)

UFC FIGHT PASS Prelims – 4:30pm/1:30pm ETPT
Erick Silva (170.5) vs. Jordan Mein (169)

*Emmett missed weight and will be fined 30% of his purse. The bout will proceed as scheduled

**The flyweight bout between Tim Elliott and Pietro Menga has been removed from the card after Menga was deemed physically unfit to compete. The UFC Winnipeg card will proceed with 11 bouts, with the bout between Nordine Taleb and Danny Roberts moving from UFC FIGHT PASS to FS1. 

Saturday, December 16
8PM/5PM
ETPT
Winnipeg, Canada
Light heavyweight fighters Glover Teixeira and Misha Cirkunov meet in a can't-miss bout on the FOX main card of Fight Night Winnipeg.
Dec 15, 2017
Former lightweight champion Rafael Dos Anjos has found new life at 170 pounds after beginning 2-0 in his new division. He's eyeing a 2nd title belt for his collection & next on his hit list on the way to the belt is former welterweight king Robbie Lawler.
Dec 15, 2017
Knockout artist Julian Marquez pulled off a major upset in August, making SportsCenter with his highlight-reel finish on Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series. Marquez takes on Darren Stewart on Saturday, Dec. 16 in Winnipeg.
Dec 15, 2017
Watch the Fight Night Winnipeg weigh-in live on Friday, December 15 at 7pm/4pm ETPT.
Dec 14, 2017
UFC President Dana White recaps the historic UFC 217, which featured three belt changes.
Nov 4, 2017
Rose Namajunas talks backstage at UFC 217 after defeating Joanna Jedrzejczyk for the women's strawweight title.
Nov 4, 2017
TJ Dillashaw talks backstage after defeating Cody Garbrandt at UFC 217 for the bantamweight title.
Nov 4, 2017
Megan Olivi speaks with Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson following his win over Jorge Masvidal at UFC 217 at Madison Square Garden.
Nov 5, 2017