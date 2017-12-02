Fight Night Winnipeg: Weigh-in Results

Check out the official weigh-in results for Fight Night: Lawler vs Dos Anjos, which is headlined by the welterweight bout between (2) Robbie Lawler and (4) Rafael Dos Anjos, airs live on FOX Saturday, December 16 at 8pm ET from Winnipeg, Canada.
Six prelim bouts will air live on FS1 starting at 5pm/2pm ETPT. Two fights will kick off the night of action on UFC FIGHT PASS starting at 4:30pm/1:30pm ETPT.
Main Event - Five round bout
Robbie Lawler (170.5) vs Rafael Dos Anjos (170)
FOX Main Card - 8pm/5pm ETPT
Ricardo Lamas (146) vs. Josh Emmett (148.5)*
Santiago Ponzinibbio (170.5) vs. Mike Perry (170)
Glover Teixeira (205) vs. Misha Cirkunov (205.5)
FS1 Prelims – 5pm/2pm ETPT
FS1 Prelims – 5pm/2pm ETPT
Jan Blachowicz (205.5) vs. Jared Cannonier (204)
Darren Stewart (185.5) vs. Julian Marquez (185)
Chad Laprise (170.5) vs. Galore Bofando (170)<br/ >Nordine Taleb (170.5) vs. Danny Roberts (170.5)
John Makdessi (153) vs. Abel Trujillo (155.5)
Alessio Di Chirico (185) vs. Oluwale Bamgbose (184.5)
UFC FIGHT PASS Prelims – 4:30pm/1:30pm ETPT
Erick Silva (170.5) vs. Jordan Mein (169)
Erick Silva (170.5) vs. Jordan Mein (169)
*Emmett missed weight and will be fined 30% of his purse. The bout will proceed as scheduled
**The flyweight bout between Tim Elliott and Pietro Menga has been removed from the card after Menga was deemed physically unfit to compete. The UFC Winnipeg card will proceed with 11 bouts, with the bout between Nordine Taleb and Danny Roberts moving from UFC FIGHT PASS to FS1.
