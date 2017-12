Fight Night Winnipeg Talking Points

When the final buzzer sounded on the five-round slugfest between



The resurgence of Rafael Dos Anjos



When the final buzzer sounded on the five-round slugfest between Robbie Lawler and Rafael Dos Anjos , it was obvious that yet again another UFC Fight Night event had delivered the goods. Continuing a 2017 trend of under-the-radar events that serve up some of the best moments in the sport, the Fight Night Winnipeg card was a generous holiday gift for fight fans everywhere.These are the talking points of UFC Fight Night Winnipeg.





Speaking with him in the days leading up to the fight, it was evident that the move up in weight class has made RDA a new man. He was lighthearted and jovial, joking that "now I can have a social life" instead of expending his energy on cutting weight. I asked him before the fight if he was already thinking about the belt and he didn't hesitate. "Absolutely," he said. "When I want something, I envision it, and when I envision it, I always acheive it. The belt will be mine."



A fight with champion Tyron Woodley makes too much sense not to happen, and Dos Anjos is willing to wait as long as it takes for that shot.

Glover far from over

If you didn't know them before...

There wasn't a fight fan alive ( particularly Chase Sherman ) that truly thought Ponzinibbio vs Perry would go the distance. Given the recent track record of both fighters, it was completely understandable.





If you didn't know them before... There wasn't a fight fan alive ( particularly Chase Sherman ) that truly thought Ponzinibbio vs Perry would go the distance. Given the recent track record of both fighters, it was completely understandable.Perry's all-in style, while improving, still shows holes to more experienced fighters, and Ponzinibbio was able to capitialize on this. Don't sleep on Santiago. This was his sixth consecutive win, and it was a win that cemented his status as a true danger in the division. Darren Till or the Usman/Meek winner seem to be the logical next chapters, and after Saturday, who wouldn't want to see either of those fights?

