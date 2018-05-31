Fight Night Utica: Official Weigh-In Results

Below are the official weigh-in results for Fight Night Utica, which features a bantamweight main event bout between Jimmie Rivera and Marlon Moraes, and is live on FS1 Friday at 10pm/7pm ETPT. Four prelim bouts will also air on FS1, beginning at 8pm/5pm ETPT. Three special FIGHT PASS early prelim bouts will air beginning 6:30pm/3:30pm ETPT.



Five round bantamweight main event

Jimmie Rivera (134.6) vs. Marlon Moraes (135.4)



FS1 Main Card

Gregor Gillespie (155.6) vs. Vinc Pichel (155.8)

Walt Harris (253) vs. Daniel Spitz (243.8)

Jake Ellenberger (170.4) vs. Ben Saunders (169.4)

Julio Arce (145.4) vs. Daniel Teymur (145.8)

Sam Alvey (204.8) vs. Gian Villante (205.2)



FS1 Prelims

Sijara Eubanks (125.6) vs. Lauren Murphy (125.6)

Nik Lentz (155.4) vs. David Teymur (155.8)

Belal Muhammad (170.2) vs. Chance Rencountre (170.6)

Desmond Green (155.4) vs. Gleison Tibau (155.2)



FIGHT PASS Early Prelims

Jessica Aguilar (115) vs. Jodie Esquibel (115.4)

Johnny Eduardo (135.8) vs. Nathaniel Wood (135.4)

Jarred Brooks (125.8) vs. Jose Torres (125.2)