Fight Night Utica: Official Weigh-In Results

May 31, 2018
Below are the official weigh-in results for Fight Night Utica, which features a bantamweight main event bout between Jimmie Rivera and Marlon Moraes, and is live on FS1 Friday at 10pm/7pm ETPT. Four prelim bouts will also air on FS1, beginning at 8pm/5pm ETPT. Three special FIGHT PASS early prelim bouts will air beginning 6:30pm/3:30pm ETPT.

Five round bantamweight main event
Jimmie Rivera (134.6) vs. Marlon Moraes (135.4)

FS1 Main Card
Gregor Gillespie (155.6) vs. Vinc Pichel (155.8)
Walt Harris (253) vs. Daniel Spitz (243.8)
Jake Ellenberger (170.4) vs. Ben Saunders (169.4)
Julio Arce (145.4) vs. Daniel Teymur (145.8)
Sam Alvey (204.8) vs. Gian Villante (205.2)

FS1 Prelims
Sijara Eubanks (125.6) vs. Lauren Murphy (125.6)
Nik Lentz (155.4) vs. David Teymur (155.8)
Belal Muhammad (170.2) vs. Chance Rencountre (170.6)
Desmond Green (155.4) vs. Gleison Tibau (155.2)

FIGHT PASS Early Prelims
Jessica Aguilar (115) vs. Jodie Esquibel (115.4)
Johnny Eduardo (135.8) vs. Nathaniel Wood (135.4)
Jarred Brooks (125.8) vs. Jose Torres (125.2)

Friday, June 1
10PM/7PM
ETPT
Utica, New York
Watch the UFC Fight Night Utica weigh-in faceoffs.
May 31, 2018
Watch the Fight Night Utica Weigh-in replay.
May 31, 2018
UFC will host a media conference call with all four athletes competing in championship bouts on Thursday, May 31 beginning at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT.
May 31, 2018
PHOTOS: Ranked 3 weight straw Claudia Gadelha, number 1 flyweight Joseph Benavides and from Tuesday's Night Contender Series Dan Ige train at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas for their fights at UFC 225.
May 29, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018