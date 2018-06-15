Fight Night Singapore: Cerrone vs Edwards main card

Action starts at 8am ET

Fight Night Singapore: Cowboy vs Edwards FIGHT PASS prelims

Sasaki controlled the first round out of the gate with a takedown and some solid grappling that kept Lausa on the defensive. Lausa came out swinging in the second, slipping a couple takedowns and landing some huge strikes until Sasaki eventually succeeded in a takedown, pinning Lausa on his back and getting off some good ground and pound before sliding into position and scoring the rear naked choke. Sasaki is now tied for the second most submissions in the flyweight division. #UFCSingapore Official Result: @ulkasasaki def @ddemolitionman by submission, rear naked choke. Second round, 4:04. http://www.ufc.com/news/Fight-Night-Singapore-Live-Results #FightPass #UFC />A battle between two fighters looking to stake their claim in the new women's flyweight division, Melinda Fabian and Ji Yeon Kim opened the Fight Night Singapore event with a mostly stand-up boxing battle that saw both fighters land and eat plenty of strikes, both favoring the overhand right. Kim kept the pressure from the center of the Octagon, seeming to fire the heaviest shots, but Fabian persisted and held the lead in number of strikes and fight control. The fight concluded with both fighters embracing respectfully for a fight well fought. Kim emerged from the close contest with the split. #UFCSingapore Official Result: @BeautyYoni (29-28. 29-28) def Melinda Fabian (29-28) by split decision.: "I think I did enough to win the fight so I was very confident when they read the scorecards. I would love for my next fight to be in Korea. I am happy to be a representative of Asian & Korean martial arts but with that there also comes some pressure and burdens, but I am ready for the challenge."