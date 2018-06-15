Fight Night Singapore - Live Results

Who were the winners at Fight Night Singapore: Cowboy vs Edwards? Click below to get the results for all the fights at Singapore Indoor Stadium.
Donald Cerrone vs Leon Edwards | Ovince Saint Preux vs Tyson Pedro | Jessica-Rose Clark vs Jessica Eye | Li Jingliang vs Daichi Abe | Teruto Ishihara vs Petr Yan | Felipe Arantes vs Song Yadong | Rolando Dy vs Shane Young | Song Kenan vs Hector Aldana | Shinsho Anzai vs Jake Matthews | Viviane Pereira vs Yan Xiaonan | Matt Schnell vs Naoki Inoue | Jenel Lausa vs Ulka Sasaki | Ji Yeon Kim vs Melinda Fabian |
Main event: Donald Cerrone vs Leon Edwards
Co-main: Ovince Saint Preux vs Tyson Pedro
Jessica-Rose Clark vs Jessica Eye
Li Jingliang vs Daichi Abe
Teruto Ishihara vs Petr Yan
Felipe Arantes vs Song Yadong
Rolando Dy vs Shane Young
Song Kenan vs Hector Aldana
Shinsho Anzai vs Jake Matthews
Viviane Pereira vs Yan Xiaonan
Matt Schnell vs Naoki Inoue
Jenel Lausa vs Ulka Sasaki
Ji Yeon Kim vs Melinda Fabian
THEY SAID IT:
Ji Yeon Kim: “I think I did enough to win the fight so I was very confident when they read the scorecards. I would love for my next fight to be in Korea. I am happy to be a representative of Asian & Korean martial arts but with that there also comes some pressure and burdens, but I am ready for the challenge.”
Fight coming up later tonight on FIGHT PASS
Fight coming up later tonight on FIGHT PASS
Fight coming up later tonight on FIGHT PASS
Fight coming up later tonight on FIGHT PASS
Fight Night Singapore: Cowboy vs Edwards FIGHT PASS prelims
Fight coming up later tonight on FIGHT PASS
Fight coming up later tonight on FIGHT PASS
Fight coming up later tonight on FIGHT PASS
Fight coming up later tonight on FIGHT PASS
Fight coming up later tonight on FIGHT PASS
Fight coming up later tonight on FIGHT PASS
Fight coming up later tonight on FIGHT PASS
Sasaki controlled the first round out of the gate with a takedown and some solid grappling that kept Lausa on the defensive. Lausa came out swinging in the second, slipping a couple takedowns and landing some huge strikes until Sasaki eventually succeeded in a takedown, pinning Lausa on his back and getting off some good ground and pound before sliding into position and scoring the rear naked choke. Sasaki is now tied for the second most submissions in the flyweight division. #UFCSingapore Official Result: @ulkasasaki def @ddemolitionman by submission, rear naked choke. Second round, 4:04. http://www.ufc.com/news/Fight-Night-Singapore-Live-Results #FightPass #UFC />
Beautiful work!@UlkaSasaki controls the ground to grab a RNC! #UFCSingapore pic.twitter.com/3skvS6kzje— UFC (@ufc) June 23, 2018
Ji Yeon Kim vs Melinda Fabian
A battle between two fighters looking to stake their claim in the new women’s flyweight division, Melinda Fabian and Ji Yeon Kim opened the Fight Night Singapore event with a mostly stand-up boxing battle that saw both fighters land and eat plenty of strikes, both favoring the overhand right. Kim kept the pressure from the center of the Octagon, seeming to fire the heaviest shots, but Fabian persisted and held the lead in number of strikes and fight control. The fight concluded with both fighters embracing respectfully for a fight well fought. Kim emerged from the close contest with the split. #UFCSingapore Official Result: @BeautyYoni (29-28. 29-28) def Melinda Fabian (29-28) by split decision.
Fire Fist lands in the first #UFCSingapore pic.twitter.com/PaHfFM7MZU— UFC Aus/New Zealand (@UFC_AUSNZ) June 23, 2018
THEY SAID IT:
