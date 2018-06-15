Home
Fight Night Singapore - Live Results

UFC Staff Report June 15, 2018
Who were the winners at Fight Night Singapore: Cowboy vs Edwards? Click below to get the results for all the fights at Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Donald Cerrone vs Leon Edwards | Ovince Saint Preux vs Tyson Pedro | Jessica-Rose Clark vs Jessica Eye | Li Jingliang vs Daichi Abe | Teruto Ishihara vs Petr Yan | Felipe Arantes vs Song Yadong | Rolando Dy vs Shane Young | Song Kenan vs Hector Aldana | Shinsho Anzai vs Jake Matthews | Viviane Pereira vs Yan Xiaonan | Matt Schnell vs Naoki Inoue | Jenel Lausa vs Ulka Sasaki | Ji Yeon Kim vs Melinda Fabian |

Fight Night Singapore: Cerrone vs Edwards main card

Action starts at 8am ET


Main event: Donald Cerrone vs Leon Edwards
Fight coming up later tonight on FIGHT PASS


Co-main: Ovince Saint Preux vs Tyson Pedro
Fight coming up later tonight on FIGHT PASS


Jessica-Rose Clark vs Jessica Eye
Fight coming up later tonight on FIGHT PASS


Li Jingliang vs Daichi Abe
Fight coming up later tonight on FIGHT PASS


Fight Night Singapore: Cowboy vs Edwards FIGHT PASS prelims

FIGHT PASS customers: Watch the prelims right here! | Don’t have FIGHT PASS? Sign up here


Teruto Ishihara vs Petr Yan
Fight coming up later tonight on FIGHT PASS


Felipe Arantes vs Song Yadong
Fight coming up later tonight on FIGHT PASS


Rolando Dy vs Shane Young
Fight coming up later tonight on FIGHT PASS


Song Kenan vs Hector Aldana
Fight coming up later tonight on FIGHT PASS


Shinsho Anzai vs Jake Matthews
Fight coming up later tonight on FIGHT PASS


Viviane Pereira vs Yan Xiaonan
Fight coming up later tonight on FIGHT PASS


Matt Schnell vs Naoki Inoue
Fight coming up later tonight on FIGHT PASS


Jenel Lausa vs Ulka Sasaki

Sasaki controlled the first round out of the gate with a takedown and some solid grappling that kept Lausa on the defensive. Lausa came out swinging in the second, slipping a couple takedowns and landing some huge strikes until Sasaki eventually succeeded in a takedown, pinning Lausa on his back and getting off some good ground and pound before sliding into position and scoring the rear naked choke. Sasaki is now tied for the second most submissions in the flyweight division. #UFCSingapore Official Result: @ulkasasaki def @ddemolitionman by submission, rear naked choke. Second round, 4:04. http://www.ufc.com/news/Fight-Night-Singapore-Live-Results #FightPass #UFC />

Ji Yeon Kim vs Melinda Fabian
A battle between two fighters looking to stake their claim in the new women’s flyweight division, Melinda Fabian and Ji Yeon Kim opened the Fight Night Singapore event with a mostly stand-up boxing battle that saw both fighters land and eat plenty of strikes, both favoring the overhand right. Kim kept the pressure from the center of the Octagon, seeming to fire the heaviest shots, but Fabian persisted and held the lead in number of strikes and fight control. The fight concluded with both fighters embracing respectfully for a fight well fought. Kim emerged from the close contest with the split. #UFCSingapore Official Result: @BeautyYoni (29-28. 29-28) def Melinda Fabian (29-28) by split decision.

THEY SAID IT:
Ji Yeon Kim: “I think I did enough to win the fight so I was very confident when they read the scorecards. I would love for my next fight to be in Korea. I am happy to be a representative of Asian & Korean martial arts but with that there also comes some pressure and burdens, but I am ready for the challenge.”

