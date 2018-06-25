Fight Night Singapore: Fantasy Rewind

Leon Edwards picked up the biggest win of his career in a back and forth battle with Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone as the top 15 welterweights capped off the latest UFC card in Singapore.
Edwards scored early with a shot that opened a deep cut on Cerrone's face, but the crafty veteran refused to back down from engaging from the first round until the last. Cerrone did an admirable job dealing with Edwards' size and power advantage while definitely landing more than a few solid shots of his own.
Still, over the course of five rounds, Edwards was landing the strikes and doing more damage, which obviously helped him sway the judges en route to a unanimous decision win.
Edwards has now won six fights in a row as he continues his climb up the ladder towards the top 10 rankings in the welterweight division.
Coming into the card, Edwards was actually a heavy underdog according to the selections made by fantasy players, with only 26 percent picking him to win. The players who picked Edwards will certainly enjoy those spoils of war after he pulled off the victory.
In the co-main event, Ovince Saint Preux staved off an early knockdown from Tyson Pedro before pulling off a straight armbar submission on the ground in the first round. Saint Preux is no stranger to fighting through adversity and he did it once again on Saturday to get another impressive submission win.
Saint Preux was a very slight favorite going into the event, with 59 percent of fantasy players picking him to win, and the former University of Tennessee football player also earned an extra 120 points because his fight with Pedro was such a close matchup.
Jessica "Evil" Eye picked up her second straight win in the women's flyweight division with a unanimous decision victory against Jessica-Rose Clark on the main card. Much like Saint Preux, Eye was a favored by 59 percent of fantasy players to get the win while also earning an extra 120 point bonus because this was also a very tight matchup on paper.
Li Jingliang looked very impressive as he put on a dominant performance against Daichi Abe to earn a unanimous decision victory on Saturday. Li was one of the biggest favorites on the card, with 87 percent of fantasy players picking him to win, although the bout was considered much closer on paper. For that reason, the players who picked Jingliang also enjoyed an extra 120 point bonus for his win.
Russian prospect Petr Yan looked outstanding in his UFC debut as he took out Teruto Ishihara by TKO in the first round. While there was a lot of hype surrounding Yan, only 31 percent of fantasy players picked him to win.
The good news is that those players will pick up an extra 120 point bonus for the fight being a tight matchup on paper, as well as another 40 points because it was Yan's UFC debut.
Speaking of upsets, Song Yadong picked up his biggest win to date as he earned a TKO finish against highly regarded veteran Felipe Arantes in a featherweight fight on the prelims. Song was selected by just 28 percent of fantasy players, but his win will also net an extra 120 points because of the tight matchup on paper with Arantes.
Shane Young picked up a TKO finish in the second round against Rolando Dy with 77percent of fantasy players picking him to win, while Australian Ultimate Fighter veteran Jake Matthews continued his surge at welterweight with a submission win over Shinsho Anzai with a whopping 87 percent of fantasy players picking him to get the job done on Saturday.
In one of the biggest upsets of the night, Yan Xiaonan defeated Viviane Pereira by unanimous decision with just 18 percent of fantasy players picking her to win.
As it turned out, that was the only other upset on the preliminary card, with favorites Ulka Sasaki, Ji Yeon Kim and Matt Schnell all earning victories as favorites according to the picks made by fantasy players going into the card.
All told, UFC Fight Night from Singapore produced only four upsets out of the 13 fights on the card, which means nine favorites won as expected based on the savvy picks from fantasy players this week.
