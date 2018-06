Fight Night Singapore: Fantasy Cheat Sheet

Edwards has been calling for a marquee fight for some time now and he got his wish against another top 15 opponent in Cerrone.



While Cerrone cut his teeth in the UFC as a lightweight, he's made plenty of waves since moving to welterweight while proving to be one of the toughest outs in the division. The book on Cerrone is well known — he's a relentless striker with devastating power and a pace that is virtually unmatched in the division. Cerrone isn't the fastest fighter in the division, but he makes up with that by putting a grueling pace on his opponents by coming forward with combinations. Cerrone lands with much higher volume and accuracy than his opponent, and those are both weapons he'll look to employ in this main event showdown. The UFC will embark on a return to Singapore this weekend with a welterweight showdown in the main event pitting the always-exciting Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone against fast rising British star Leon Edwards Edwards has been calling for a marquee fight for some time now and he got his wish against another top 15 opponent in Cerrone.Cerrone is fresh off an impressive TKO victory in his most recent fight against Yancy Medeiros and he'll look to build on that win as he returns to action on Saturday.In the co-main event, former light heavyweight title contender Ovince Saint Preux looks to solidify his place in the top 10 when he takes on top Australian prospect Tyson Pedro Also on tap, a pair of ranked flyweights will square off this weekend when Jessica-Rose Clark takes on Jessica Eye In today's fantasy preview, we'll break down these matchups and several more to see who has the edge and who might be primed for an upset at UFC Fight Night: Cowboy vs. Edwards.These are the fights that are just too close to call, but a few minor differences between favorite and underdog could lead one fighter to victory and the other to defeat.With a potential top 10 ranking on the line, Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone and Leon Edwards will both look to make a statement in this main event matchup at 170 pounds.While Cerrone cut his teeth in the UFC as a lightweight, he's made plenty of waves since moving to welterweight while proving to be one of the toughest outs in the division. The book on Cerrone is well known — he's a relentless striker with devastating power and a pace that is virtually unmatched in the division. Cerrone isn't the fastest fighter in the division, but he makes up with that by putting a grueling pace on his opponents by coming forward with combinations. Cerrone lands with much higher volume and accuracy than his opponent, and those are both weapons he'll look to employ in this main event showdown.

Meanwhile, Pedro has looked outstanding in almost every performance he's had inside the Octagon, save for his lone loss to As for Edwards, he's been a promising prospect for some time and he's looked better than ever while building a five-fight win streak. Edwards doesn't do anything flashy, but he's very sound fundamentally on both the feet and on the ground. Edwards is a good striker with solid hands and he's also shown the ability to take the fight to the ground, where he's submitted knockout artists like Albert Tumenov . It's that ability to mix things up that will be a huge key if Edwards wants to win this fight because he has to keep Cerrone guessing rather than just engaging in a standup battle for five rounds.While Edwards certainly has the power to hurt Cerrone on the feet, he also knows that's a dangerous game to play with the former title challenger. Cerrone will undoubtedly come out looking for the knockout but he won't just go head hunting.Instead, Cerrone is masterful at striking to the entire body, including vicious leg strikes as well as body shots that will absolutely drain the energy from any opponent, especially in a five-round fight like this one. Edwards has to avoid that punishing pace or he'll get worn out by the third round trying to keep up with Cerrone.If Edwards is able to mix in some takedowns and keep Cerrone guessing on the feet, he has a much better chance of finding an opening to get the finish. On the flipside, Cerrone just has to do what he always does by pushing Edwards into engaging with him on the feet, and over the course of 25 minutes, he'll do a lot of damage.While the main event is absolutely a toss-up, the edge goes to Cerrone thanks to his experience and savvy in these kinds of high profile fights, while this is a first for Edwards, who will be stepping into a very bright spotlight for the first time in his career. That spotlight makes some fighters shine but the safe bet remains with Cerrone, who has been here plenty of times before and understands what it takes to get the job done.Prediction: Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone by TKO, Round 4Light heavyweights Ovince Saint Preux and Tyson Pedro will both look to make a statement in this co-main event matchup on Saturday.Saint Preux has gone 3-1 in his past four fights, including two submissions and a knockout and a pair of Performance of the Night awards. Saint Preux has shown incredible knockout power on the feet and obviously has a well-versed submission game, including his nasty Von Flue choke. At his best, Saint Preux can push anybody in the light heavyweight division to the brink and back again, and he's been a real measuring stick to anybody trying to prove they are ready for the top five at 205 pounds.Meanwhile, Pedro has looked outstanding in almost every performance he's had inside the Octagon, save for his lone loss to Ilir Latifi last year. Pedro has gone 3-1 in the UFC with all three of his victories coming by way of knockout or submission. Pedro is especially dangerous in the opening round, where he's finished all seven of his professional wins. That means don't blink during those first five minutes when he's exchanging shots with Saint Preux. Pedro won't hesitate to go hard during that first round, which means Saint Preux has to have his guard up or he might be making that long flight back to the United States with a loss on his record.

Prediction: Felipe Arantes by unanimous decision Pedro is solid on the feet, but he’s probably more dangerous on the ground, and he's lightning quick with his submissions, so don't blink if he takes Saint Preux to the mat.If Saint Preux can weather that early storm, then he can begin formulating a plan to dismantle Pedro over the next two rounds. Saint Preux has shown solid conditioning in the past and that's only gotten better in recent fights. Saint Preux's ability to force the action in the second and third rounds could be a massive weapon for him against a fighter in Pedro who has only gone past the first five minutes once in his career.That being said, Pedro will definitely keep a high offensive pace in that opening round and his ability to hurt and finish Saint Preux will be a huge factor in getting the win. Pedro looks like he might develop into a future contender in the light heavyweight division and that's probably why he's actually favored to win this fight despite being lower in the rankings than his opponent.Saint Preux will certainly be a tough test, but his inconsistency at times might just be what leaves an opening for Pedro to earn the biggest win of his UFC career.Prediction: Tyson Pedro by submission, Round 1Felipe Arantes has always proven to be one the toughest matchups for any fighter, but following back-to-back losses, he knows he's in desperate need of a win as he returns to action this weekend against Song Yadong.At his best, Arantes has shown the ability to be a very versatile fighter with a background in both Muay Thai kickboxing and a brown belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Arantes has certainly faced a laundry list of top fighters during his UFC career, with wins at both featherweight and bantamweight. Perhaps Arantes' best skill is his ability to stick in a fight no matter the odds because he's never been finished during his UFC career.As for Song, he comes into the fight off four wins in a row, including a submission victory in his UFC debut. At just 20 years of age, Song is one of the youngest competitors on the UFC roster, but don't let his age fool you, as he has a wealth of experience under his belt, including seven wins by knockout or submission. Yadong will definitely show no fear in the face of adversity and he's definitely not afraid to exchange with Arantes on the feet or on the ground.Still, Arantes has that experience edge on his younger opponent and he's the kind of fighter that just has an innate ability to stick around from the first exchange until the last. Arantes may not be the flashiest finisher in UFC history, but he makes everything tough on his opponents and Song will be no exception.Look for Arantes to push the pace in this fight while landing a higher volume of strikes and possibly even mixing in a takedown or two to keep his foe guessing. Arantes won't hesitate to go for the finish, but his ability to drag this fight into deep waters will make him the toughest test Song has faced in his young career.Prediction: Felipe Arantes by unanimous decision