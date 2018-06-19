Fight Night Singapore: Fantasy Cheat Sheet

On the rise @Tyson_Pedro_ looks to keep rolling in the co-main slot of #UFCSingapore. pic.twitter.com/58GoPtMeTg — UFC (@ufc) June 18, 2018

Pedro is solid on the feet, but he’s probably more dangerous on the ground, and he's lightning quick with his submissions, so don't blink if he takes Saint Preux to the mat.If Saint Preux can weather that early storm, then he can begin formulating a plan to dismantle Pedro over the next two rounds. Saint Preux has shown solid conditioning in the past and that's only gotten better in recent fights. Saint Preux's ability to force the action in the second and third rounds could be a massive weapon for him against a fighter in Pedro who has only gone past the first five minutes once in his career.That being said, Pedro will definitely keep a high offensive pace in that opening round and his ability to hurt and finish Saint Preux will be a huge factor in getting the win. Pedro looks like he might develop into a future contender in the light heavyweight division and that's probably why he's actually favored to win this fight despite being lower in the rankings than his opponent.Saint Preux will certainly be a tough test, but his inconsistency at times might just be what leaves an opening for Pedro to earn the biggest win of his UFC career.Prediction: Tyson Pedro by submission, Round 1Felipe Arantes has always proven to be one the toughest matchups for any fighter, but following back-to-back losses, he knows he's in desperate need of a win as he returns to action this weekend against Song Yadong.At his best, Arantes has shown the ability to be a very versatile fighter with a background in both Muay Thai kickboxing and a brown belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Arantes has certainly faced a laundry list of top fighters during his UFC career, with wins at both featherweight and bantamweight. Perhaps Arantes' best skill is his ability to stick in a fight no matter the odds because he's never been finished during his UFC career.As for Song, he comes into the fight off four wins in a row, including a submission victory in his UFC debut. At just 20 years of age, Song is one of the youngest competitors on the UFC roster, but don't let his age fool you, as he has a wealth of experience under his belt, including seven wins by knockout or submission. Yadong will definitely show no fear in the face of adversity and he's definitely not afraid to exchange with Arantes on the feet or on the ground.Still, Arantes has that experience edge on his younger opponent and he's the kind of fighter that just has an innate ability to stick around from the first exchange until the last. Arantes may not be the flashiest finisher in UFC history, but he makes everything tough on his opponents and Song will be no exception.Look for Arantes to push the pace in this fight while landing a higher volume of strikes and possibly even mixing in a takedown or two to keep his foe guessing. Arantes won't hesitate to go for the finish, but his ability to drag this fight into deep waters will make him the toughest test Song has faced in his young career.Prediction: Felipe Arantes by unanimous decision