Home
News
Article
Click the 'Like' button to become a fan of UFC!

No, Thank You

Fight Night Sao Paulo Official Weigh-In Results

UFC Staff Report September 21, 2018
Article
Comments (
)
SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - SEPTEMBER 21: (L-R) Opponents Thiago Santos of Brazil and Eryk Anders of the United States face off during the UFC Fight Night weigh-in at Ibirapuera Gymnasium on September 21, 2018 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)The UFC returns Saturday to Sao Paulo, Brazil. Fight Night Sao Paulo features 14 bouts headlined by the five-round light heavyweight showdown between Thiago Santos and Eryk Anders. Alex Oliveira and Carlo Pedersoli will handle the co-main duties. Five exclusive UFC FIGHT PASS prelims get the evening underway at 6:30pm ET before moving over to FS2 at 8:30pm ET for the four additional prelim fights. FS1 takes over at 10:30pm ET with a five-bout main card.

Here are your official weigh-in results:

Main Event 
Thiago Santos (203.7) vs Eryk Anders (205.6)

FS1 Main Card (10:30pm/7:30pm ETPT)
Alex Oliveira (171) vs. Carlo Pedersoli Jr. (170.3)
Sam Alvey (205.6) vs. Antonio Rogerio Nogueira (205.3)
Renan Barao (141.75)* vs. Andre Ewell (135)
Randa Markos (115.7) vs. Marina Rodriguez (115.4)

FS2 Prelims (8:30pm/5:30pm ETPT)
Charles Oliveira (153.9) vs. Christos Giagos (155.6)
Francisco Trinaldo (155) vs. Evan Dunham (156)
Luis Henrique (204.8) vs. Ryan Spann (203.8)
Augusto Sakai (265.6) vs. Chase Sherman (257.1)

UFC FIGHT PASS Early Prelims (630pm/330pm ETPT)
Sergio Moraes (170.8) vs. Ben Saunders (170.3)
Mayra Bueno Silva (125.4) vs. Gillian Robertson (125.6)
Thales Leites (185.9) vs. Hector Lombard (185.7)
Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (170.6) vs. Luigi Vendramini (170.4)
Livinha Souza (116) vs. Alex Chambers (115.8)
*Barao missed weight and will be fined 30% of his purse. The bout will proceed as scheduled
 

Watch Past Fights

Comments

Related Topics

Related News

Saturday, September 22
10:30PM/7:30PM
ETPT
Sao Paulo, Brazil
Buy Tickets
How to Watch

Media

Recent
Opponents Thiago Santos of Brazil and Eryk Anders of the United States face off during the UFC Fight Night weigh-in at Ibirapuera Gymnasium. The two will square off Saturday in the Sao Paulo main event on FS1.
Opponents Thiago Santos of Brazil and Eryk Anders of the United States face off during the UFC Fight Night weigh-in at Ibirapuera Gymnasium. The two will square off Saturday in the Sao Paulo main event on FS1.
Sep 21, 2018
Watch as Conor McGregor earned his first UFC belt when he defeated Chad Mendes at UFC 189 for the interim featherweight championship. McGregor takes on Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in the main event on October 6 live on Pay-Per-View.
Watch as Conor McGregor earned his first UFC belt when he defeated Chad Mendes at UFC 189 for the interim featherweight championship. McGregor takes on Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in the main event on October 6 live on Pay-Per-View.
Sep 21, 2018
Watch the Fight Night Sao Paulo official weigh-in on Friday, Sept. 21 at 5pm/2pm ETPT.
Watch the Fight Night Sao Paulo official weigh-in on Friday, Sept. 21 at 5pm/2pm ETPT.
Sep 21, 2018
Things got testy between UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and former two-time titleholder Conor McGregor during a raucous press conference at Radio City Music Hall for UFC 229, happening on 10/6/18 on Pay Per View.
Things got testy between UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and former two-time titleholder Conor McGregor during a raucous press conference at Radio City Music Hall for UFC 229, happening on 10/6/18 on Pay Per View.
Sep 20, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018