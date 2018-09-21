Fight Night Sao Paulo Official Weigh-In Results

The UFC returns Saturday to Sao Paulo, Brazil. Fight Night Sao Paulo features 14 bouts headlined by the five-round light heavyweight showdown between Thiago Santos and Eryk Anders. Alex Oliveira and Carlo Pedersoli will handle the co-main duties. Five exclusive UFC FIGHT PASS prelims get the evening underway at 6:30pm ET before moving over to FS2 at 8:30pm ET for the four additional prelim fights. FS1 takes over at 10:30pm ET with a five-bout main card.
Here are your official weigh-in results:
Main Event
Thiago Santos (203.7) vs Eryk Anders (205.6)
FS1 Main Card (10:30pm/7:30pm ETPT)
Alex Oliveira (171) vs. Carlo Pedersoli Jr. (170.3)
Sam Alvey (205.6) vs. Antonio Rogerio Nogueira (205.3)
Renan Barao (141.75)* vs. Andre Ewell (135)
Randa Markos (115.7) vs. Marina Rodriguez (115.4)
FS2 Prelims (8:30pm/5:30pm ETPT)
Charles Oliveira (153.9) vs. Christos Giagos (155.6)
Francisco Trinaldo (155) vs. Evan Dunham (156)
Luis Henrique (204.8) vs. Ryan Spann (203.8)
Augusto Sakai (265.6) vs. Chase Sherman (257.1)
UFC FIGHT PASS Early Prelims (630pm/330pm ETPT)
Sergio Moraes (170.8) vs. Ben Saunders (170.3)
Mayra Bueno Silva (125.4) vs. Gillian Robertson (125.6)
Thales Leites (185.9) vs. Hector Lombard (185.7)
Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (170.6) vs. Luigi Vendramini (170.4)
Livinha Souza (116) vs. Alex Chambers (115.8)
*Barao missed weight and will be fined 30% of his purse. The bout will proceed as scheduled
