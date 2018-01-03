Fight Night Saint Louis: Weigh-in Results

Check out the official weigh-in results for Fight Night: Stephens vs Choi, which is headlined by the featherweight bout between Jeremy Stephens and Dooho Choi, and airs live on FS1 Sunday, January 14 at 10pm ET from Saint Louis, MO.
Four prelim bouts will air live on FS1 starting at 5pm/2pm ETPT.
Three fights will kick off the night of action on UFC FIGHT PASS starting at 6:30pm/3:30pm ETPT.
Main Event - Five Round Bout
Jeremy Stephens (145.5) vs. Dooho Choi (146)
FS1 Main Card - 10pm/7pm ETPT
Jessica-Rose Clark (125.5) vs. Paige VanZant (125.5)
Emil Meek (170.5) vs. Kamaru Usman (169.5)
Darren Elkins (145.5) vs. Michael Johnson (145)
FS1 Prelims - 8pm/5pm ETPT
James Krause (155.5) vs. Alex White (155)
Matt Frevola (156) vs. Marco Polo Reyes (155.5)
Irene Aldana (135) vs. Talita Bernardo (134.5)
Guido Cannetti (135) vs. Kyung Ho Kang (135.5)
UFC Fight Pass Prelims - 6:30pm/3:30pm ETPT
Jessica Eye (126) vs. Kalindra Faria (124.5)
J.J. Aldrich (115.5) vs. Danielle Taylor (113.5)
Mads Burnell (150)* vs. Mike Santiago (146)
*Burnell missed featherweight limit by four pounds,
forfeits 20 percent of purse to opponent
Scheduled fight between Uriah Hall and Vitor Belfort has been called off after Hall was unable to make weight.
