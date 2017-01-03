Home
Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Penn live results and news

Recaps by Matt Parrino January 15, 2017
Who were the winners at UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Penn? Click below to get the results for all the fights at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona on Sunday, January 15, 2017.

UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Penn main card

Action starts at 10 pm ET


Main event: Yair Rodriguez vs BJ Penn

Fight coming up later tonight on FS1


Co-main: Joe Lauzon vs Marcin Held

Fight coming up later tonight on FS1


Court McGee vs Ben Saunders

Fight coming up later tonight on FS1


John Moraga vs Sergio Pettis

Fight coming up later tonight on FS1

 

UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Penn FS1 prelims

Action starts at 8 pm ET


Devin Powell vs Drakkar Klose

Fight coming up later tonight on FS1


Frankie Saenz vs Augusto Mendes

Fight coming up later tonight on FS1


Aleksei Oleinik vs Viktor Pesta

Fight coming up later tonight on FS1


Tony Martin vs Alex White

Fight coming up later tonight on FS1

 

UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Penn FIGHT PASS prelims

FIGHT PASS customers: Watch the prelims right here! | Don’t have FIGHT PASS? Free preview this weekend!


Jocelyn Jones-Lybarger vs Nina Ansaroff

Fight coming up later tonight on UFC FIGHT PASS


PHOENIX, AZ – JAN. 15: (L-R) Walt Harris punches Chase Sherman in their heavyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event inside Talking Stick Resort Arena. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Walt Harris defeated Chase Sherman

With perhaps his most impressive win to date, Walt “Big Ticket” Harris landed a picture-perfect left hook on the end of a four-strike combo to send Chase Sherman to the mat. Harris won by KO at 2:41 of the second round. Harris was teeing off on Sherman at different points in the fight, but the tough “Vanilla Gorilla” hung in there and took everything Harris had to throw. But as the punches and kicks started adding up – Harris landed 36 significant strikes in fight – Sherman couldn’t withstand anymore. Harris set up the KO blow with a left-right and knee before the final blow.


PHOENIX, AZ – JAN. 15: (R-L) Joachim Christensen of Denmark punches Bojan Mihajlovic of Serbia in their light heavyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event inside Talking Stick Resort Arena. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Joachim Christensen defeated Bojan Mihajlovic

Joachim Christensen landed a titanic right upper cut on a charging Bojan Mihajlovic to put the Serbian’s lights out. Christensen wins by TKO at 2:05 of the third round. Christensen landed 139 of 199 total strikes at an impressive 70 percent clip. Christensen improves to 14-4 and picks up his first win in the UFC after dropping his debut fight.


PHOENIX, AZ – JAN. 15: Cyril Asker of France (top) punches Dmitrii Smoliakov of Russia in their heavyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event inside Talking Stick Resort Arena. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Cyril Asker defeated Dmitrii Smoliakov

It was Dmitrii Smoliakov who was the decorated freestyle wrestler, but Cyril Asker was the one who landed a takedown early in the fight that led to the eventual stoppage by TKO at 2:44 of the first frame. Asker was landing a barrage of punches from mount, finishing with 39 total strikes (19 significant strikes). Asker improves to 8-2 and picks up his first UFC win after losing in his debut.

They said it:
Cyril Asker: “My camp was very good. I put together a good gameplan and followed it well and I am very happy to have my first win in the UFC. When he was punching me from the bottom, I couldn’t really feel it so I just kept moving and working. I’m going to take things fight by fight. I need two or three more wins and I will start calling out guys by name. For now, I am happy with my performance and I want whoever the UFC puts in front of me next.”
