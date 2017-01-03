Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Penn live results and news

Who were the winners at UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Penn? Click below to get the results for all the fights at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona on Sunday, January 15, 2017.
Rodriguez vs Penn | Lauzon vs Held | McGee vs Saunders | Moraga vs Pettis | Powell vs Klose | Saenz vs Mendes | Oleinik vs Pesta | Martin vs White | Jones-Lybarger vs Ansaroff | Harris vs Sherman | Mihajlovic vs Christensen | Smoliakov vs Asker
UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Penn main card
Action starts at 10 pm ET
UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Penn FS1 prelims
Action starts at 8 pm ET
UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Penn FIGHT PASS prelims
FIGHT PASS customers: Watch the prelims right here! | Don’t have FIGHT PASS? Free preview this weekend!
Walt Harris defeated Chase Sherman
With perhaps his most impressive win to date, Walt “Big Ticket” Harris landed a picture-perfect left hook on the end of a four-strike combo to send Chase Sherman to the mat. Harris won by KO at 2:41 of the second round. Harris was teeing off on Sherman at different points in the fight, but the tough “Vanilla Gorilla” hung in there and took everything Harris had to throw. But as the punches and kicks started adding up – Harris landed 36 significant strikes in fight – Sherman couldn’t withstand anymore. Harris set up the KO blow with a left-right and knee before the final blow.
Joachim Christensen defeated Bojan Mihajlovic
Joachim Christensen landed a titanic right upper cut on a charging Bojan Mihajlovic to put the Serbian’s lights out. Christensen wins by TKO at 2:05 of the third round. Christensen landed 139 of 199 total strikes at an impressive 70 percent clip. Christensen improves to 14-4 and picks up his first win in the UFC after dropping his debut fight.
Cyril Asker defeated Dmitrii Smoliakov
It was Dmitrii Smoliakov who was the decorated freestyle wrestler, but Cyril Asker was the one who landed a takedown early in the fight that led to the eventual stoppage by TKO at 2:44 of the first frame. Asker was landing a barrage of punches from mount, finishing with 39 total strikes (19 significant strikes). Asker improves to 8-2 and picks up his first UFC win after losing in his debut.
They said it:
Cyril Asker: “My camp was very good. I put together a good gameplan and followed it well and I am very happy to have my first win in the UFC. When he was punching me from the bottom, I couldn’t really feel it so I just kept moving and working. I’m going to take things fight by fight. I need two or three more wins and I will start calling out guys by name. For now, I am happy with my performance and I want whoever the UFC puts in front of me next.”
Return to top of page
Comments