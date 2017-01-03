Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Penn live results and news





Who were the winners at UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Penn? Click below to get the results for all the fights at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona on Sunday, January 15, 2017.

UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Penn main card

Action starts at 10 pm ET



Main event: Yair Rodriguez vs BJ Penn



Co-main: Joe Lauzon vs Marcin Held



Court McGee vs Ben Saunders



John Moraga vs Sergio Pettis



UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Penn FS1 prelims

Action starts at 8 pm ET



Devin Powell vs Drakkar Klose



Frankie Saenz vs Augusto Mendes



Aleksei Oleinik vs Viktor Pesta



Tony Martin vs Alex White



UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Penn FIGHT PASS prelims



Jocelyn Jones-Lybarger vs Nina Ansaroff



Walt Harris defeated Chase Sherman



With perhaps his most impressive win to date, Walt “Big Ticket” Harris landed a picture-perfect left hook on the end of a four-strike combo to send Chase Sherman to the mat. Harris won by KO at 2:41 of the second round. Harris was teeing off on Sherman at different points in the fight, but the tough “Vanilla Gorilla” hung in there and took everything Harris had to throw. But as the punches and kicks started adding up – Harris landed 36 significant strikes in fight – Sherman couldn’t withstand anymore. Harris set up the KO blow with a left-right and knee before the final blow.



Joachim Christensen defeated Bojan Mihajlovic



Joachim Christensen landed a titanic right upper cut on a charging Bojan Mihajlovic to put the Serbian’s lights out. Christensen wins by TKO at 2:05 of the third round. Christensen landed 139 of 199 total strikes at an impressive 70 percent clip. Christensen improves to 14-4 and picks up his first win in the UFC after dropping his debut fight.



