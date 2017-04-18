Fight Night Nashville: Swanson vs Lobov - live results





Who were the winners at UFC Fight Night: Swanson vs Lobov? Click below to get the results for all the fights at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, on Saturday, April 22, 2017.

UFC Fight Night: Swanson vs Lobov main card

Action starts at 10 pm ET



Main event: Cub Swanson vs Artem Lobov



Co-main: Al Iaquinta vs Diego Sanchez



Ovince Saint Preux vs Marcos Rogerio De Lima



John Dodson vs Eddie Wineland



Joe Lauzon vs Stevie Ray



Jake Ellenberger vs Mike Perry



UFC Fight Night: Swanson vs Lobov FS2 prelims

Action starts at 8 pm ET



Thales Leites def. Sam Alvey



Brandon Moreno def. Dustin Ortiz



THEY SAID IT:

Brandon Moreno : “The first round was hard. Dustin Ortiz has really good grappling and wrestling. So, for the second round, I knew I needed to make some changes to my plan. I tried to be more aggressive and that kick comes really easy to me. I’ve practiced it for a long time and I found the right time to use it. The flyweight division is short so I feel that I am close to a title shot after beating three of the top guys. I think it’s going to take me one, maybe 2, victories to get to the title shot. I would like to fight Ray Borg but he has missed weight and I don’t like that so we will see. I’m going to go home, look at the Top 5 with my team and decide what is next.” Brandon Moreno is the embodiment of a rising prospect and “The Assassin Baby” is quickly going from prospect to rising star. The former Ultimate Fighter competitor picked up the biggest win of his young UFC career, submitting Dustin Ortiz with a rear naked choke at 4:06 of the second round. Ortiz was desperate to wrestle from the opening of the fight. Moreno defended six of 10 takedown attempts and eventually landed the fight-changing blow – a head kick that dropped Ortiz. The ensuing scramble led to Moreno taking Ortiz’s back and the submission. Moreno is 3-0 in the UFC and adds another ranked name to his resume.: “The first round was hard. Dustin Ortiz has really good grappling and wrestling. So, for the second round, I knew I needed to make some changes to my plan. I tried to be more aggressive and that kick comes really easy to me. I’ve practiced it for a long time and I found the right time to use it. The flyweight division is short so I feel that I am close to a title shot after beating three of the top guys. I think it’s going to take me one, maybe 2, victories to get to the title shot. I would like to fight Ray Borg but he has missed weight and I don’t like that so we will see. I’m going to go home, look at the Top 5 with my team and decide what is next.”



Scott Holtzman def. Michael McBride



THEY SAID IT:

Scott Holtzman : “I’m disappointed, honestly. It’s always great to win but I didn’t fight the way I wanted to tonight. I didn’t feel like I pulled the trigger. I felt like I was the aggressor and landing the more significant shots, but it was frustrating out there. The crowd was amazing, as they always are in Nashville, and they really carried me through this fight. I want to get back to the gym and come back better next time.” Scott Holtzman was relentless in his pursuit of the finish against a tough Michael McBride, but he couldn’t find it before the 15 minutes were up. He’ll settle for a dominant unanimous decision win (30-27, 30-27, 30-26). Holtzman destroyed McBride’s lead leg with a brutal and consistent lead leg kick. McBride struggled to stand after the fight and had a massive welt in the target area. Holtzman out-struck McBride, 122-98 and landed 11 total significant strikes to just 53 for McBride.: “I’m disappointed, honestly. It’s always great to win but I didn’t fight the way I wanted to tonight. I didn’t feel like I pulled the trigger. I felt like I was the aggressor and landing the more significant shots, but it was frustrating out there. The crowd was amazing, as they always are in Nashville, and they really carried me through this fight. I want to get back to the gym and come back better next time.”



Danielle Taylor def. Jessica Penne



THEY SAID IT:

Danielle Taylor : “That was a well-executed game plan. My whole team studied her like we were in a library preparing for a test. I knew I couldn’t let her get me to the ground so I was very prepared to get out of those situations and keep her on her feet. I believe I’m one of the best in the division and I want to be ranked. I believe I’m ready for a top 10 opponent.” Danielle Taylor picked up her second win in the UFC and first over a ranked opponent when she out-pointed Jessica Penne to win a unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28). Both women had their moments in the fight, and the numbers were close when the scorecards were turned in. But Taylor was able to stuff six of seven takedown attempts from Penne, who challenged Joanna Jedrzejczyk for the strawweight title back in 2015. Taylor landed at a higher percentage in the fight despite being out-struck, 70-67 in total strikes.: “That was a well-executed game plan. My whole team studied her like we were in a library preparing for a test. I knew I couldn’t let her get me to the ground so I was very prepared to get out of those situations and keep her on her feet. I believe I’m one of the best in the division and I want to be ranked. I believe I’m ready for a top 10 opponent.”

UFC Fight Night: Swanson vs Lobov FIGHT PASS prelims



Alexis Davis def. Cindy Dandois



THEY SAID IT:

Alexis Davis : “I have to give credit to Cindy. She had a very unique timing on her feet so it took me a while to get a read on her. It was a tough fight but I’m very happy to come out with a good win. A lot of people don’t know that I’ve been going through a lot in my personal life. I am a single mother so I’m always trying to find a good balance between being a mom and training but I have great people around me so that helped a lot with this camp. I don’t call the shots so I’m going to wait and see what the UFC has in store for me next. For now, I’m just excited to get home to my son and celebrate this win.” Alexis Davis out-struck Cindy Dandois, 97-84 (including a 47-26 advantage in significant strikes) to pick up the unanimous decision win (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) in the featured bout on the UFC FIGHT PASS prelims. Dandois landed five of 11 takedowns in her UFC debut, but Davis was attacking off her back with submission after submission and had the debutant in trouble a few times on the canvas. Davis improves to 19-7 overall.: “I have to give credit to Cindy. She had a very unique timing on her feet so it took me a while to get a read on her. It was a tough fight but I’m very happy to come out with a good win. A lot of people don’t know that I’ve been going through a lot in my personal life. I am a single mother so I’m always trying to find a good balance between being a mom and training but I have great people around me so that helped a lot with this camp. I don’t call the shots so I’m going to wait and see what the UFC has in store for me next. For now, I’m just excited to get home to my son and celebrate this win.”



Bryan Barberena def. Joe Proctor



THEY SAID IT:

Bryan Barberena : “He put out his arms and said ‘come on’ and I said ‘let’s go’ and we were just ready to throw down. I’m always down for that. That’s the best situation for me. There was someone who I was told wanted to fight me. I accepted that fight and then, for some reason, it didn’t happen. He’s on this card tonight. I won’t say his name until we see the results of tonight but I don’t want him to keep running from me! I’m right here and I’m ready to take him on. So, we’ll see how he does tonight but I’m ready. Let’s go.” Joe Proctor was game to bang with Bryan Barberena, but the Boston native couldn’t recover after “Bam Bam” landed a right hook on the chin. Barberena then swarmed, landing a few knees to the head and a flurry of punches on the ground to earn the TKO win at 3:30 of the first round. Barberena has now won three of four in the UFC and improves to 13-4 overall.: “He put out his arms and said ‘come on’ and I said ‘let’s go’ and we were just ready to throw down. I’m always down for that. That’s the best situation for me. There was someone who I was told wanted to fight me. I accepted that fight and then, for some reason, it didn’t happen. He’s on this card tonight. I won’t say his name until we see the results of tonight but I don’t want him to keep running from me! I’m right here and I’m ready to take him on. So, we’ll see how he does tonight but I’m ready. Let’s go.”