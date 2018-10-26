Fight Night Moncton: Official Weigh-In Results

The UFC returns Saturday to visit Moncton, Canada. Fight Night Moncton features 13 bouts headlined by the five-round light heavyweight showdown between Volkan Oezdemir and Anthony Smith. Michael Johnson and Artem Lobov will handle the co-main duties. Three exclusive UFC FIGHT PASS prelims get the evening underway at 6:30pm ET before moving over to FS2 at 8pm ET for the four additional prelim fights. FS1 takes over at 10pm ET with a six-bout main card.
Here are your official weigh-in results:
Main Event
Volkan Oezdemir (205.5) vs Anthony Smith (205.5)
FS1 Main Card (10pm/7pm ETPT)
Michael Johnson (147)* vs. Artem Lobov (145.5)
Misha Cirkunov (205) vs. Patrick Cummins (205.5)
Andre Soukhamthath (136) vs. Jonathan Martinez (135)
Gian Villante (205.5) vs. Ed Herman (205.5)
Alex Garcia (170.5) vs. Court McGee (170.5)
FS2 Prelims (8pm/5pm ETPT)
Nordine Taleb (170.5) vs. Sean Strickland (170.5)
Thibault Gouti (155.5) vs. Nasrat Haqparast ()
Calvin Kattar (146) vs. Chris Fishgold (146)
Sarah Moras (135.5) vs. Talita Bernardo (133)
UFC FIGHT PASS Early Prelims (6:30pm/3:30pm ETPT)
Te Edwards (156) vs. Don Madge (154)
Arjan Singh Bhullar (242) vs. Marcelo Golm (255.5)
Stevie Ray (155.5) vs. Jessin Ayari (155)
*Michael Johnson missed weight by one pound and will be fined 20 percent of his purse. The fight will proceed as scheduled.
