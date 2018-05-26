Fight Night Liverpool: Official Weigh-In Results

Fight Night Liverpool, which features a welterweight main event bout between Stephen Thompson and Darren Till, is live on FS1 Sunday May 27, 2018 at 1pm/10am ETPT.

Four prelim bouts will also air on FS1, beginning at 11am/8am ETPT.

A special FIGHT PASS early prelim bout will air beginning at 10:30am/7:30am ETPT.



Five round welterweight main event

Stephen Thompson (171) vs Darren Till (174.5)*



Main Card

Neil Magny (171) vs Craig White (171)

Arnold Allen (146) vs Mads Burnell (146)

Jason Knight (146) vs Makwan Amirkhani (146)

Claudio Silva (170) vs Nordine Taleb (171)

Eric Spicely (186) vs Darren Stewart (186)



FS1 Prelims

Daniel Kelly (186) vs Tom Breese (186)

Lina Lansberg (135) vs Gina Mazany (135)

Brad Scott (171) vs Carlo Pedersoli (170)

Gillian Robertson (125) vs Molly McCann (127)**



FIGHT PASS Early Prelim

Elias Theodorou (186) vs Trevor Smith (186)

**McCann missed weight and will be fined 20% of her purse. She is required to weigh no more than 136 pounds on Sunday.

*Till missed weight and will be fined 30% of his purse. He is required to weigh no more than 188 pounds at 1pm local time on Sunday.