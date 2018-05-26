Home
Fight Night Liverpool: Official Weigh-In Results

May 26, 2018
Fight Night Liverpool, which features a welterweight main event bout between Stephen Thompson and Darren Till, is live on FS1 Sunday May 27, 2018 at 1pm/10am ETPT.
Four prelim bouts will also air on FS1, beginning at 11am/8am ETPT.
A special FIGHT PASS early prelim bout will air beginning at 10:30am/7:30am ETPT.

Five round welterweight main event
Stephen Thompson (171) vs Darren Till (174.5)*

Main Card
Neil Magny (171) vs Craig White (171)
Arnold Allen (146) vs Mads Burnell (146)
Jason Knight (146) vs Makwan Amirkhani (146)
Claudio Silva (170) vs Nordine Taleb (171)
Eric Spicely (186) vs Darren Stewart (186)

FS1 Prelims
Daniel Kelly (186) vs Tom Breese (186)
Lina Lansberg (135) vs Gina Mazany (135)
Brad Scott (171) vs Carlo Pedersoli (170)
Gillian Robertson (125) vs Molly McCann (127)**

FIGHT PASS Early Prelim
Elias Theodorou (186) vs Trevor Smith (186)
 
**McCann missed weight and will be fined 20% of her purse. She is required to weigh no more than 136 pounds on Sunday.
 
*Till missed weight and will be fined 30% of his purse. He is required to weigh no more than 188 pounds at 1pm local time on Sunday.
 
 
 

