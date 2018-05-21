Fight Night Liverpool - Live Results

Who were the winners at Fight Night Liverpool: Thompson vs Till? Click below to get the results for all the fights at Echo Arena in Liverpool on Sunday, May 27, 2018.
Stephen Thompson vs Darren Till | Neil Magny vs Craig White | Arnold Allen vs Mads Burnell | Jason Knight vs Makwan Amirkhani | Claudio Silva vs Nordine Taleb | Eric Spicely vs Darren Stewart | Daniel Kelly vs Tom Breese | Lina Lansberg vs Gina Mazany | Brad Scott vs Carlo Pedersoli | Gillian Robertson vs Molly McCann | Elias Theodorou vs Trevor Smith|
Main event: Stephen Thompson vs Darren Till
Fight coming up later tonight on FS1
Co-main: Neil Magny vs Craig White
Fight coming up later tonight on FS1
Arnold Allen vs Mads Burnell
Fight coming up later tonight on FS1
Jason Knight vs Makwan Amirkhani
Fight coming up later tonight on FS1
Davey Grant vs Manny Bermudez
Fight coming up later tonight on FS1
Eric Spicely vs Darren Stewart
Fight coming up later tonight on FS1
Daniel Kelly vs Tom Breese
Fight coming up later tonight on FS1
Lina Lansberg vs Gina Mazany
Fight coming up later tonight on FS1
Brad Scott vs Carlo Pedersoli
Fight coming up later tonight on FS1
Gillian Robertson vs Molly McCann
Fight coming up later tonight on FS1
Elias Theodorou vs Trevor Smith
Fight Night Liverpool: Thompson vs Till main card
Action starts at 1 pm ET
Main event: Stephen Thompson vs Darren Till
Fight coming up later tonight on FS1
Co-main: Neil Magny vs Craig White
Fight coming up later tonight on FS1
Arnold Allen vs Mads Burnell
Fight coming up later tonight on FS1
Jason Knight vs Makwan Amirkhani
Fight coming up later tonight on FS1
Davey Grant vs Manny Bermudez
Fight coming up later tonight on FS1
Eric Spicely vs Darren Stewart
Fight coming up later tonight on FS1
Fight Night Liverpool: Thompson vs Till FS1 prelims
Action starts at 11 am ET
Daniel Kelly vs Tom Breese
Fight coming up later tonight on FS1
Lina Lansberg vs Gina Mazany
Fight coming up later tonight on FS1
Brad Scott vs Carlo Pedersoli
Fight coming up later tonight on FS1
Gillian Robertson vs Molly McCann
Fight coming up later tonight on FS1
Fight Night Liverpool: Thompson vs Till FIGHT PASS prelims
FIGHT PASS customers: Watch the prelims right here! | Don’t have FIGHT PASS? Sign up here
Elias Theodorou vs Trevor Smith
Very first fight of the card and Echo Arena was already roaring, and were treated to a proper scrap between Elisa Throdorou and Trevor Smith. Doing much of their respective damage in the clinch, the bout was heavy with underhooks and knees against the fence. Some wild elbows that rocked Theodorou and opened a cut on his head briefly halted the action in the second as doctors checked it out, but it was the only lull in the action of a high-energy fight that went to the final bell. An edge in total strikes was enough for The Spartan to grab the UD. Official Result: @EliasTheodorou def @trevorsmithmma, Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
Scorecards? ⤵️ #UFCLiverpool pic.twitter.com/PL3N9VUaSi— UFC (@ufc) May 27, 2018
Comments