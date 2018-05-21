Home
Fight Night Liverpool - Live Results

UFC Staff Report May 21, 2018
Who were the winners at Fight Night Liverpool: Thompson vs Till? Click below to get the results for all the fights at Echo Arena in Liverpool on Sunday, May 27, 2018.

Stephen Thompson vs Darren Till | Neil Magny vs Craig White | Arnold Allen vs Mads Burnell | Jason Knight vs Makwan Amirkhani | Claudio Silva vs Nordine Taleb | Eric Spicely vs Darren Stewart | Daniel Kelly vs Tom Breese | Lina Lansberg vs Gina Mazany | Brad Scott vs Carlo Pedersoli | Gillian Robertson vs Molly McCann | Elias Theodorou vs Trevor Smith|

Fight Night Liverpool: Thompson vs Till main card

Action starts at 1 pm ET


Main event: Stephen Thompson vs Darren Till
Co-main: Neil Magny vs Craig White
Arnold Allen vs Mads Burnell
Jason Knight vs Makwan Amirkhani
Davey Grant vs Manny Bermudez
Eric Spicely vs Darren Stewart
Fight Night Liverpool: Thompson vs Till FS1 prelims

Action starts at 11 am ET


Daniel Kelly vs Tom Breese
Lina Lansberg vs Gina Mazany
Brad Scott vs Carlo Pedersoli
Gillian Robertson vs Molly McCann
Fight Night Liverpool: Thompson vs Till FIGHT PASS prelims

Elias Theodorou vs Trevor Smith
Very first fight of the card and Echo Arena was already roaring, and were treated to a proper scrap between Elisa Throdorou and Trevor Smith. Doing much of their respective damage in the clinch, the bout was heavy with underhooks and knees against the fence. Some wild elbows that rocked Theodorou and opened a cut on his head briefly halted the action in the second as doctors checked it out, but it was the only lull in the action of a high-energy fight that went to the final bell. An edge in total strikes was enough for The Spartan to grab the UD. Official Result: @EliasTheodorou def @trevorsmithmma, Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Sunday, May 27
1PM/10AM
ETPT
Liverpool, United Kingdom
How to Watch

Watch the Fight Night Liverpool Post-fight Press Conference live following the event.
May 27, 2018
Check out the highlights from the exciting and sometimes tense weigh-ins for Fight Night Liverpool starring Stephen Thompson and Darren Till and airing live and free on FS1. Prelims get underway at 11am/8am ETPT Sunday.
May 26, 2018
Megan Olivi takes you inside the UFC Performance Institute, a full-service training and recovery center. Sponsored by Hotel Artemis, in theaters June 8 - starring Jodie Foster, Sterling K. Brown, Charlie Day, Dave Bautista and more.
May 26, 2018
UFC welterweight Neil Magny will be donating $15,000 of his Fight Night Liverpool purse to help a young girl and her family with medical bills. Watch Magny in the co-main event this Sunday live on FS1.
May 26, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018