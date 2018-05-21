Fight Night Liverpool - Live Results

Fight Night Liverpool: Thompson vs Till main card

Action starts at 1 pm ET

Fight Night Liverpool: Thompson vs Till FS1 prelims

Action starts at 11 am ET

Fight Night Liverpool: Thompson vs Till FIGHT PASS prelims

Very first fight of the card and Echo Arena was already roaring, and were treated to a proper scrap between Elisa Throdorou and Trevor Smith. Doing much of their respective damage in the clinch, the bout was heavy with underhooks and knees against the fence. Some wild elbows that rocked Theodorou and opened a cut on his head briefly halted the action in the second as doctors checked it out, but it was the only lull in the action of a high-energy fight that went to the final bell. An edge in total strikes was enough for The Spartan to grab the UD. Official Result: @EliasTheodorou def @trevorsmithmma, Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)