Fight Night Lincoln Official Weigh-In Results

The UFC returns Saturday, this time with our first ever visit to Lincoln, NE. Fight Night Lincoln features 13 bouts headlined by the five-round lightweight showdown between Justin Gaethje and James Vick. Michael Johnson and Andre Fili will handle the co-main duties. Three exclusive UFC FIGHT PASS prelims get the evening underway at 6:30p ET before moving over to FS2 at 8pm ET for the four additional prelim fights. FS1 takes over at 10pm ET with a six-bout main card.
Here are your official weigh-in results:
Main Event
Justin Gaethje (156) vs James Vick (156)
Co-Main Event
Michael Johnson (146) vs Andre Fili (146)
FS1 Main Card (10pm/7pm ETPT)
Cortney Casey (115.5) vs Angela Hill (115.5)
Jake Ellenberger (170) vs Bryan Barberena (170)
John Moraga (125.5) vs Deiveson Figueiredo (125)
Eryk Anders (185.5) vs Tim Williams (185)
FS2 Prelims (8pm/5pm ETPT)
James Krause (170.5) vs Warlley Alves (171)
Cory Sandhagen (135) vs Iuri Alcantara (136)
Andrew Sanchez (186) vs Markus Perez (186)
Mickey Gall (169) vs George Sullivan (170.5)
UFC FIGHT PASS Early Prelims (630pm/330pm ETPT)
Joanne Calderwood (125.5) vs Kalindra Faria (125)
Drew Dober (156) vs Jon Tuck (155.5)
Rani Yahya (136) vs Luke Sanders (135.5)
