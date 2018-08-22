Home
Fight Night Lincoln Official Weigh-In Results

UFC Staff Report August 22, 2018
The UFC returns Saturday, this time with our first ever visit to Lincoln, NE. Fight Night Lincoln features 13 bouts headlined by the five-round lightweight showdown between Justin Gaethje and James Vick. Michael Johnson and Andre Fili will handle the co-main duties. Three exclusive UFC FIGHT PASS prelims get the evening underway at 6:30p ET before moving over to FS2 at 8pm ET for the four additional prelim fights. FS1 takes over at 10pm ET with a six-bout main card.

Here are your official weigh-in results:

Main Event
Justin Gaethje (156) vs James Vick (156)

Co-Main Event
Michael Johnson (146) vs Andre Fili (146)

FS1 Main Card (10pm/7pm ETPT)
Cortney Casey (115.5) vs Angela Hill (115.5)
Jake Ellenberger (170) vs Bryan Barberena (170)
John Moraga (125.5) vs Deiveson Figueiredo (125)
Eryk Anders (185.5) vs Tim Williams (185)

FS2 Prelims (8pm/5pm ETPT)
James Krause (170.5) vs Warlley Alves (171)
Cory Sandhagen (135) vs Iuri Alcantara (136)
Andrew Sanchez (186) vs Markus Perez (186)
Mickey Gall (169) vs George Sullivan (170.5)

UFC FIGHT PASS Early Prelims (630pm/330pm ETPT)
Joanne Calderwood (125.5) vs Kalindra Faria (125)
Drew Dober (156) vs Jon Tuck (155.5)
Rani Yahya (136) vs Luke Sanders (135.5)

Saturday, August 25
10PM/7PM
ETPT
Lincoln, Nebraska
Featherweight Michael Johnson talks about the importance of his co-main event bout against Andre Fili at Fight Night Lincoln Saturday on FS1.
Aug 23, 2018
James Vick makes his UFC main event debut on Saturday in Lincoln against Justin Gaethje. Don't miss the action live on FS1.
Aug 23, 2018
UFC 25 YEARS IN SHORT brings together an award-winning team of documentary filmmakers, to tell twenty-five captivating stories, one for each year of the UFC’s extraordinary history. UFC 25 YEARS IN SHORT premieres this August, only on UFC Fight Pass.
Jul 12, 2018
Jimmy Smith breaks down the testy main event of Fight Night Lincoln between lightweights Justin Gaethje and James Vick. The action goes down Saturday live and free on FS1and FS2.
Aug 22, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018