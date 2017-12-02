Fight Night: Lawler vs Dos Anjos - Live Results





Who were the winners at Fight Night: Lawler vs Dos Anjos? Click below to get the results for all the fights at Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg, MB on Saturday, December 16, 2017.

Fight Night: Lawler vs Dos Anjos main card

Action starts at 8 pm ET



Main event: Robbie Lawler vs Rafael Dos Anjos

Co-main: Ricardo Lamas vs Josh Emmett

Santiago Ponzinibbio vs Mike Perry

Glover Teixeira vs Misha Cirkunov

UFC Fight Night: Lawler vs Dos Anjos FS1 prelims

Action starts at 5pm ET



Jan Blachowicz vs Jared Cannonier

Julian Marquez vs Darren Stewart

Chad Laprise vs Galore Bofando

Nordine Taleb vs Danny Roberts

The second win for the home country of Canada tonight as Taleb drops Danny Roberts with a stunning head kick-elbow combination for the KO. Official result: Taleb def Roberts by KO, first round, :59.



John Makdessi vs Abel Trujillo

Some early movement as the fighters feel each other out is interrupted by an eye poke against Trujillo that stops the first round a couple minutes as he recovers. As action resumes, fighters trade jabs in the center of the mat, with Makdessi landing the harder shots and dropping Trujillo. Makdessi remains standing until Trujillo gets back to his feet and the exchanges resume until the round is stopped yet again, this time from a groin kick by Makdessi on Trujillo. An overhand right by Trujillo punctuates the end of the first round. Second round features some even kicks and punch exchanges at the center of The Octagon until Trujillo appears to be sustaining more damage and moving to the outside. Makdessi steadily marches down on Trujillo landing plenty of head shots. The third round starts with some aggression by Trujillo, landing some shots until Makdessi’s counter knocks him to the mat. Makdessi continues to walk down Trujillo, landing punches automatically, but eating plenty in the process. Trujillo gets Makdessi against the fence but is unable to jab or get Makdessi to the mat. Both fighters are visibly wounded, and continue engaging with Makdessi landing plenty of leg kicks before the buzzer. Official result: John Makdessi def. Abel Trujillo via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)



Alessio Di Chirico vs Oluwale Bamgbose

Fight begins with a lot of movement from both fighters, Di Chirico attempting serveal body kicks, landing a few. Bamgbose patiently awaits his opportunity for strikes and dots his opponent’s right eye with a jab. The movement continues with both fighters being selective about taking shots, and Bamgbose surving a takedown attempt at the buzzer. The second round continues with more movement and Di Chirico attempting engagement, landing a few head shots on Bamgbose and eventually getting him against the fence where he lands a knee to Bamgbose’s head that results in a KO.



THEY SAID IT:

Alessio Di Chirico : “It was an incredible moment to finish the fight that way. I knew that I needed to make a statement. I was just looking for the right moment out there and, when I found it, I ended the fight. I just want to keep getting better and finish the fights I take to show where I belong. It does not matter who the opponent is.”



Fight begins with a lot of movement from both fighters, Di Chirico attempting serveal body kicks, landing a few. Bamgbose patiently awaits his opportunity for strikes and dots his opponent's right eye with a jab. The movement continues with both fighters being selective about taking shots, and Bamgbose surving a takedown attempt at the buzzer. The second round continues with more movement and Di Chirico attempting engagement, landing a few head shots on Bamgbose and eventually getting him against the fence where he lands a knee to Bamgbose's head that results in a KO.

Fight Night: Lawler vs Dos Anjos FIGHT PASS prelims