Fight Night: Lawler vs Dos Anjos - Live Results

Nordine Taleb vs Danny Roberts
The second win for the home country of Canada tonight as Taleb drops Danny Roberts with a stunning head kick-elbow combination for the KO. Official result: Taleb def Roberts by KO, first round, :59.
John Makdessi vs Abel Trujillo
Some early movement as the fighters feel each other out is interrupted by an eye poke against Trujillo that stops the first round a couple minutes as he recovers. As action resumes, fighters trade jabs in the center of the mat, with Makdessi landing the harder shots and dropping Trujillo. Makdessi remains standing until Trujillo gets back to his feet and the exchanges resume until the round is stopped yet again, this time from a groin kick by Makdessi on Trujillo. An overhand right by Trujillo punctuates the end of the first round. Second round features some even kicks and punch exchanges at the center of The Octagon until Trujillo appears to be sustaining more damage and moving to the outside. Makdessi steadily marches down on Trujillo landing plenty of head shots. The third round starts with some aggression by Trujillo, landing some shots until Makdessi’s counter knocks him to the mat. Makdessi continues to walk down Trujillo, landing punches automatically, but eating plenty in the process. Trujillo gets Makdessi against the fence but is unable to jab or get Makdessi to the mat. Both fighters are visibly wounded, and continue engaging with Makdessi landing plenty of leg kicks before the buzzer. Official result: John Makdessi def. Abel Trujillo via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Alessio Di Chirico vs Oluwale Bamgbose
Fight begins with a lot of movement from both fighters, Di Chirico attempting serveal body kicks, landing a few. Bamgbose patiently awaits his opportunity for strikes and dots his opponent’s right eye with a jab. The movement continues with both fighters being selective about taking shots, and Bamgbose surving a takedown attempt at the buzzer. The second round continues with more movement and Di Chirico attempting engagement, landing a few head shots on Bamgbose and eventually getting him against the fence where he lands a knee to Bamgbose’s head that results in a KO.
THEY SAID IT:
Alessio Di Chirico : “It was an incredible moment to finish the fight that way. I knew that I needed to make a statement. I was just looking for the right moment out there and, when I found it, I ended the fight. I just want to keep getting better and finish the fights I take to show where I belong. It does not matter who the opponent is.”
Fight Night: Lawler vs Dos Anjos FIGHT PASS prelims
Jordan Mein vs Erick Silva
Mein was the aggressor early, marching down Silva until Silva put him on the fence. As the fight moved around The Octagon, both fighters kept mostly to their feet while standing and trading, with Mein connecting on the majority of his shots, drawing blood on Silva's forehead. In round two, Mein got the better of a takedown, landing a flurry of elbows from the top position. Mein kept the pressure on, landing occasional shots and thwarting Silva's attempts to get back to his feet until the final seconds of the round. The third round saw Silva landing a few head shots in an attempt to make up for the previous rounds before another takedown that saw Mein repeat his attack from the top, landing a series of body shots on Silva, while escaping several choke attempts. Mein secured a choke in the waning seconds, but not long enough to successfully submit Silva before the buzzer.
THEY SAID IT:
Jordan Mein : “It feels great to be back in the win column, especially doing that here in Canada. [Silva] is a very tough guy and I was surprised by how strong he was but I knew I had done a lot more in there so I felt confident I had the win. Everything felt like it came together. I want to get back in the gym and keep getting better. I want to always fight like I did tonight. I left it all in the cage and I need to do that in every fight. I want to thank everyone who has supported me and I can’t wait to be back in the Octagon.”
