Home
News
Article
Click the 'Like' button to become a fan of UFC!

No, Thank You

Fight Night: Lawler vs Dos Anjos - Live Results

UFC Staff Report December 15, 2017
UFC.com
Article
Comments (
)
Who were the winners at Fight Night: Lawler vs Dos Anjos? Click below to get the results for all the fights at Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg, MB on Saturday, December 16, 2017.

Fight Night: Lawler vs Dos Anjos main card

Action starts at 8 pm ET


Main event: Robbie Lawler vs Rafael Dos Anjos
Fight coming up later tonight on FOX


Co-main: Ricardo Lamas vs Josh Emmett
Fight coming up later tonight on FOX


Santiago Ponzinibbio vs Mike Perry
Fight coming up later tonight on FOX


Glover Teixeira vs Misha Cirkunov
Fight coming up later tonight on FOX

 

UFC Fight Night: Lawler vs Dos Anjos FS1 prelims

Action starts at 5pm ET


Jan Blachowicz vs Jared Cannonier
Fight coming up later tonight on FS1


Julian Marquez vs Darren Stewart
Fight coming up later tonight on FS1


Chad Laprise vs Galore Bofando
Fight coming up later tonight on FS1


Nordine Taleb vs Danny Roberts
The second win for the home country of Canada tonight as Taleb drops Danny Roberts with a stunning head kick-elbow combination for the KO. Official result: Taleb def Roberts by KO, first round, :59.


John Makdessi vs Abel Trujillo
WINNIPEG, CANADA - DECEMBER 16: (R-L) John Makdessi of Canada kicks Abel Trujillo in their lightweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Bell MTS Place on December 16, 2017 in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)Some early movement as the fighters feel each other out is interrupted by an eye poke against Trujillo that stops the first round a couple minutes as he recovers. As action resumes, fighters trade jabs in the center of the mat, with Makdessi landing the harder shots and dropping Trujillo. Makdessi remains standing until Trujillo gets back to his feet and the exchanges resume until the round is stopped yet again, this time from a groin kick by Makdessi on Trujillo. An overhand right by Trujillo punctuates the end of the first round. Second round features some even kicks and punch exchanges at the center of The Octagon until Trujillo appears to be sustaining more damage and moving to the outside. Makdessi steadily marches down on Trujillo landing plenty of head shots. The third round starts with some aggression by Trujillo, landing some shots until Makdessi’s counter knocks him to the mat. Makdessi continues to walk down Trujillo, landing punches automatically, but eating plenty in the process. Trujillo gets Makdessi against the fence but is unable to jab or get Makdessi to the mat. Both fighters are visibly wounded, and continue engaging with Makdessi landing plenty of leg kicks before the buzzer. Official result: John Makdessi def. Abel Trujillo via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)


Alessio Di Chirico vs Oluwale Bamgbose
WINNIPEG, CANADA - DECEMBER 16: (L-R) Alessio Di Chirico of Italy knees Oluwale Bamgbose in their middleweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Bell MTS Place on December 16, 2017 in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)Fight begins with a lot of movement from both fighters, Di Chirico attempting serveal body kicks, landing a few. Bamgbose patiently awaits his opportunity for strikes and dots his opponent’s right eye with a jab. The movement continues with both fighters being selective about taking shots, and Bamgbose surving a takedown attempt at the buzzer. The second round continues with more movement and Di Chirico attempting engagement, landing a few head shots on Bamgbose and eventually getting him against the fence where he lands a knee to Bamgbose’s head that results in a KO.

THEY SAID IT:
Alessio Di Chirico : “It was an incredible moment to finish the fight that way. I knew that I needed to make a statement. I was just looking for the right moment out there and, when I found it, I ended the fight. I just want to keep getting better and finish the fights I take to show where I belong. It does not matter who the opponent is.”

 

Fight Night: Lawler vs Dos Anjos FIGHT PASS prelims

FIGHT PASS customers: Watch the prelims right here! | Don’t have FIGHT PASS? Sign up here


Jordan Mein vs Erick Silva
WINNIPEG, CANADA - DECEMBER 16: Jordan Mein of Canada (top) punches Erick Silva of Brazil in their welterweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Bell MTS Place on December 16, 2017 in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)Mein was the aggressor early, marching down Silva until Silva put him on the fence. As the fight moved around The Octagon, both fighters kept mostly to their feet while standing and trading, with Mein connecting on the majority of his shots, drawing blood on Silva's forehead. In round two, Mein got the better of a takedown, landing a flurry of elbows from the top position. Mein kept the pressure on, landing occasional shots and thwarting Silva's attempts to get back to his feet until the final seconds of the round. The third round saw Silva landing a few head shots in an attempt to make up for the previous rounds before another takedown that saw Mein repeat his attack from the top, landing a series of body shots on Silva, while escaping several choke attempts. Mein secured a choke in the waning seconds, but not long enough to successfully submit Silva before the buzzer.

THEY SAID IT:
Jordan Mein : “It feels great to be back in the win column, especially doing that here in Canada. [Silva] is a very tough guy and I was surprised by how strong he was but I knew I had done a lot more in there so I felt confident I had the win. Everything felt like it came together. I want to get back in the gym and keep getting better. I want to always fight like I did tonight. I left it all in the cage and I need to do that in every fight. I want to thank everyone who has supported me and I can’t wait to be back in the Octagon.”
 

Watch Past Fights

Comments

Related Topics

Related News

Saturday, December 30
10PM/7PM
ETPT
Las Vegas, Nevada
Buy Tickets
How to Watch

Media

Recent
Ricardo Lamas and Josh Emmett meet in a pivotal featherweight bout in the co-main event of Fight Night Winnipeg live and free on FOX tonight.
Ricardo Lamas and Josh Emmett meet in a pivotal featherweight bout in the co-main event of Fight Night Winnipeg live and free on FOX tonight.
Dec 16, 2017
Watch the post-fight press conference live following the event.
Watch the post-fight press conference live following the event.
Dec 14, 2017
Just one fight away from a title shot, is Robbie Lawler worried? Not exactly. We talk to the former champ ahead of his main event bout against Rafael Dos Anjos at Fight Night Winnipeg.
Just one fight away from a title shot, is Robbie Lawler worried? Not exactly. We talk to the former champ ahead of his main event bout against Rafael Dos Anjos at Fight Night Winnipeg.
Dec 15, 2017
Rising welterweight contenders Santiago Ponzinibbio and Mike Perry meet in an explosive striker's delight matchup in Winnipeg. Both fighters are planning to knock out the other and this one if going to be a fight filled with fireworks.
Rising welterweight contenders Santiago Ponzinibbio and Mike Perry meet in an explosive striker's delight matchup in Winnipeg. Both fighters are planning to knock out the other and this one if going to be a fight filled with fireworks.
Dec 15, 2017
UFC President Dana White recaps the historic UFC 217, which featured three belt changes.
UFC President Dana White recaps the historic UFC 217, which featured three belt changes.
Nov 4, 2017
Rose Namajunas talks backstage at UFC 217 after defeating Joanna Jedrzejczyk for the women's strawweight title.
Rose Namajunas talks backstage at UFC 217 after defeating Joanna Jedrzejczyk for the women's strawweight title.
Nov 4, 2017
TJ Dillashaw talks backstage after defeating Cody Garbrandt at UFC 217 for the bantamweight title.
TJ Dillashaw talks backstage after defeating Cody Garbrandt at UFC 217 for the bantamweight title.
Nov 4, 2017
Megan Olivi speaks with Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson following his win over Jorge Masvidal at UFC 217 at Madison Square Garden.
Megan Olivi speaks with Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson following his win over Jorge Masvidal at UFC 217 at Madison Square Garden.
Nov 5, 2017