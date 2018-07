Fight Night Hamburg Scorecard

Sunday’s UFC Hamburg event is in the books, and now that the dust has settled in Germany, it’s time to go to the scorecard to see who the big winners were at Barclaycard Arena.



1 – Anthony Smith

Anthony Smith had a heck of a lot of potential at 185 pounds. At 205, he’s a monster. You can say whatever you want about



4 – Nasrat Haqparast There were a lot of people making a lot of noise about how good Manny Bermudez was even before the New Englander got signed to a UFC contract. And while his submission win over Albert Morales was impressive, he upped his level another notch against British veteran Davey Grant , using his hands to set up another submission victory, this one earned him a Performance of the Night bonus and setting up plenty of interesting matchups for him at 135 pounds.