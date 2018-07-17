Fight Night Hamburg: Fantasy Cheat Sheet

Following a pair of heartbreaking losses, Marc Diakiese will look to get back on track when he returns to action against Nasrat Haqparast.Haqparast has only fought once in the UFC when he suffered a loss last October, but he's typically known for his fight-finishing power, where he's earned eight victories by way of knockout. Haqparast will definitely be gunning for the finish from the first minute until the last in this fight.Unfortunately, that kind of game plan may be what dooms him against a striker as good as Diakiese, who is both creative and devastating with his combinations.Diakiese loves to mix together a diverse Muay Thai style attack, where he will blitz an opponent with punches and kicks while also having no problem throwing elbows and knees on the inside. Diakiese's output is also tough to deal with because he's constantly forcing his offense and rarely slows down from the first exchange until he gets the finish. Diakiese's confidence may have been shaken a bit from those two straight losses but this seems like the perfect matchup to help him get back on track.