Fight Night Glendale Photo Gallery

Take a slow-motion trip through a wild night in the desert known as Fight Night Glendale, starring Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje.
Apr 16, 2018
Relive the April 14, 2018 desert showdown headlined by Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje through the eyes of photographers Josh Hedges and Jennifer Stewart. Compiled by Steve Latrell of UFC.com.
Apr 16, 2018
Kevin Lee started off a streak of three straight submission victories with this second round finish of Magomed Mustafaev at Fight Night London in 2016. Next, he faces Edson Barboza in the Fight Night Atlantic City main event.
Apr 16, 2018
If you need a reminder of what the phrase 'stacked card' means, look no further than the Chicago’s UFC 225 extravaganza for a textbook definition.
Apr 16, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
