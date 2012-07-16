Fight Night Glasgow live results

Who were the winners at Fight Night Glasgow? Click below to get the results for all the fights at The SSE Hydro in Scotland on Sunday, July 16, 2017.
Nelson vs Ponzinibbio | Calderwood vs Calvillo | Ray vs Felder | Marshman vs Janes | Rountree Jr. vs Craig | Mulheron vs Willis | Roberts vs Nash | Pantoja vs Seery | Ward vs Bofando | Henry vs Teymur | Johns vs Morales | Smith vs Lemos
Fight Night Glasgow main card
Action starts at 3 pm ET
Fight Night Glasgow FS1 prelims
Action starts at 1 pm ET
Fight Night Glasgow FIGHT PASS prelims
Leslie Smith def. Amanda Lemos
Leslie Smith just kept bringing the volume of strikes to Amanda Lemos, who was making her UFC debut, until the referee was forced to step in and stop the bout, giving Smith the win by TKO at 2:53 of the second round. Smith landed 52 of her 85 significant strikes in the second round in just under three minutes of the round. Smith has now won two in a row since her last loss up a weight class against Cris Cyborg.
