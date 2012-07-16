Home
Fight Night Glasgow live results

Results by Matt Parrino July 16, 2017
Who were the winners at Fight Night Glasgow? Click below to get the results for all the fights at The SSE Hydro in Scotland on Sunday, July 16, 2017.

Fight Night Glasgow main card

Action starts at 3 pm ET


Main event: Gunnar Nelson vs Santiago Ponzinibbio
Co-main: Joanne Calderwood vs Cynthia Calvillo
Stevie Ray vs Paul Felder
Jack Marshman vs Ryan Janes
Khalil Rountree Jr. vs Paul Craig
James Mulheron vs Justin Willis
Fight Night Glasgow FS1 prelims

Action starts at 1 pm ET


Danny Roberts vs Bobby Nash
Alexandre Pantoja vs Neil Seery
Charlie Ward vs Galore Bofando
Danny Henry vs Daniel Teymur
Fight Night Glasgow FIGHT PASS prelims

FIGHT PASS customers: Watch the prelims right here! | Don't have FIGHT PASS? Sign up here


Brett Johns vs Albert Morales
GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - JULY 16: (R-L) Leslie Smith punches Amanda Lemos of Brazil in their women's bantamweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at the SSE Hydro Arena Glasgow on July 16, 2017 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC) Leslie Smith def. Amanda Lemos
Leslie Smith just kept bringing the volume of strikes to Amanda Lemos, who was making her UFC debut, until the referee was forced to step in and stop the bout, giving Smith the win by TKO at 2:53 of the second round. Smith landed 52 of her 85 significant strikes in the second round in just under three minutes of the round. Smith has now won two in a row since her last loss up a weight class against Cris Cyborg.

 

Sunday, July 16
3PM/12PM
ETPT
Glasgow, Scotland
Watch the Fight Night Glasgow post-fight press conference live following the event.
Jul 13, 2017
Stars of UFC Fight Night Glasgow face off at the weigh-ins on July 15, 2017. Featuring Gunnar Nelson, Santiago Ponzinibbio, Cynthia Calvillo and Joanne Calderwood.
Jul 15, 2017
Gunnar Nelson of Iceland and Santiago Ponzinibbio of Argentina talk about their focus and preparation ahead of their Main Event at Fight Night Glasgow on July 16, 2017.
Jul 15, 2017
Watch the Fight Night Glasgow official weigh-in on Saturday, July 15 at 12pm/9am ETPT.
Jul 15, 2017
Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones will meet for their rematch at UFC 214 with the light heavyweight title on the line. Don't miss the action on July 29 live on Pay-Per-View. Watch the first promo released, being called the best in UFC history.
Jul 8, 2017
Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones will meet for their rematch at UFC 214 with the light heavyweight title on the line. Don't miss the action on July 29 live on Pay-Per-View. Watch the first promo released, being called the best in UFC history.
Jul 10, 2017