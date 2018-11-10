Fight Night Denver - Live Results

Who were the winners at Fight Night Denver: Korean Zombie vs Rodriguez? Click below to get the results for all the fights at Pepsi Center on Saturday, November 10, 2018.
The Korean Zombie vs Yair Rodriguez | Donald Cerrone vs Mike Perry | Raquel Pennington vs Germaine de Randamie | Beneil Dariush vs Thiago Moises | Maycee Barber vs Hannah Cifers | Michael Trizano vs Luis Pena | Ashley Yoder vs Amanda Cooper | Chas Skelly vs Bobby Moffett | Davi Ramos vs John Gunther | Devonte Smith vs Julian Erosa | Joseph Morales vs Eric Shelton| Mark De La Rosa vs Joby Sanchez
Fight Night Denver main card
Action starts at 10 pm ET on FS1
Fight Night Denver FS1 prelims
Action starts at 8 pm ET
Fight Night Denver FIGHT PASS prelims
1-1 heading into the 3rd? #UFCDenver #UFC25Years pic.twitter.com/yIFHrddtAV— UFC (@ufc) November 11, 2018
In his second stint in the UFC, veteran Joby Sanchez was seeking a much-needed win over promising newcomer Mark De La Rosa. He went to work early in the high-energy bout, touching up Bumblebee's eye and using his size advantage to land some heavy jabs and kicks. For his part, De La Rosa was largely undeterred, continually marching forward, closing range and firing off some crisp combinations. The effort from both fighters was objectively commendable, but in the end De La Rosa's persistence was enough to earn the split.
