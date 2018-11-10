Home
Fight Night Denver - Live Results

UFC Staff Report November 10, 2018
Who were the winners at Fight Night Denver: Korean Zombie vs Rodriguez? Click below to get the results for all the fights at Pepsi Center on Saturday, November 10, 2018.

Fight Night Denver main card

Action starts at 10 pm ET on FS1


Main event: The Korean Zombie vs Yair Rodriguez



Co-main: Donald Cerrone vs Mike Perry



Raquel Pennington vs Germaine de Randamie



Beneil Dariush vs Thiago Moises



Maycee Barber vs Hannah Cifers



Michael Trizano vs Luis Pena


 

Fight Night Denver FS1 prelims

Action starts at 8 pm ET


Ashley Yoder vs Amanda Cooper



Chas Skelly vs Bobby Moffett



Davi Ramos vs John Gunther



Devonte Smith vs Julian Erosa


 

Fight Night Denver FIGHT PASS prelims

Joseph Morales vs Eric Shelton



Mark De La Rosa (29-28, 30-27) def Joby Sanchez (30-27) by split decision.
In his second stint in the UFC, veteran Joby Sanchez was seeking a much-needed win over promising newcomer Mark De La Rosa. He went to work early in the high-energy bout, touching up Bumblebee's eye and using his size advantage to land some heavy jabs and kicks. For his part, De La Rosa was largely undeterred, continually marching forward, closing range and firing off some crisp combinations. The effort from both fighters was objectively commendable, but in the end De La Rosa's persistence was enough to earn the split.

 

Saturday, November 17
10PM/7PM
ETPT
Buenos Aires, Argentina
Media

Recent
Take a tour with Donald Cerrone through Cowboy's RV.

Nov 9, 2018
Take a tour with Donald Cerrone through Cowboy's RV.
Nov 9, 2018
The UFC heads to Argentina for the first time as Santiago Ponzinibbio will face Neil Magny to headline the event. Take a look back at Ponzinibbio's TKO victory over Court McGee from 2016.

Nov 9, 2018
The UFC heads to Argentina for the first time as Santiago Ponzinibbio will face Neil Magny to headline the event. Take a look back at Ponzinibbio's TKO victory over Court McGee from 2016.
Nov 9, 2018
Joe Rogan and double champ Daniel Cormier preview the explosive main event between The Korean Zombie and Yair Rodriguez this Saturday at Fight Night Denver, live on FS1.

Nov 9, 2018
Joe Rogan and double champ Daniel Cormier preview the explosive main event between The Korean Zombie and Yair Rodriguez this Saturday at Fight Night Denver, live on FS1.
Nov 9, 2018
Check out the highlights from the fighters weighing in at Fight Night Denver.

Nov 9, 2018
Check out the highlights from the fighters weighing in at Fight Night Denver.
Nov 9, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.

Feb 10, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.

Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.

Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.

Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018