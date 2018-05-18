Fight Night Chile: Official Weigh-in results

Fight Night Chile, which features the welterweight main event bout between Demian Maia and Kamaru Usman, is live on FS1 Saturday, May 19 at 10pm/7pm ETPT from Santiago, Chile.
Four prelim bouts will air live and free on FS2 starting at 8pm/5pm ETPT. Three prelim bouts will air live on UFC FIGHT PASS starting at 6:30pm/3:30pm ETPT.
Five-round lightweight main event
Demian Maia (171) vs Kamaru Usman (170)
Main Card
Alexa Grasso (115) vs. Tatiana Suarez (115)
Jared Cannonier (205) vs. Dominick Reyes (205)
Diego Rivas (136) vs. Guido Cannetti (136)
Veronica Macedo (126) vs. Andrea Lee (125)
Vicente Luque (170) vs. Chad Laprise (171)
FS2 Prelims
Zak Cummings (170) vs. Michel Prazeres (170)
Brandon Moreno (125) vs. Alexandre Pantoja (125)
Poliana Botelho (115) vs. Syuri Kondo (116)
Gabriel Benitez (145) vs. Humberto Bandenay (145)
UFC FIGHT PASS prelims
Enrique Barzola (145) vs. Brandon Davis (146)
Henry Briones (136) vs. Frankie Saenz (136)
Claudio Puelles (154) vs. Felipe Silva (156)
Comments