Fight Night Chile: Official Weigh-in results

UFC Staff Report May 18, 2018
Fight Night Chile, which features the welterweight main event bout between Demian Maia and Kamaru Usman, is live on FS1 Saturday, May 19 at 10pm/7pm ETPT from Santiago, Chile.
Four prelim bouts will air live and free on FS2 starting at 8pm/5pm ETPT. Three prelim bouts will air live on UFC FIGHT PASS starting at 6:30pm/3:30pm ETPT.
Five-round lightweight main event

Demian Maia (171) vs Kamaru Usman (170)

Main Card
Alexa Grasso (115) vs. Tatiana Suarez (115)
Jared Cannonier (205) vs. Dominick Reyes (205)
Diego Rivas (136) vs. Guido Cannetti (136)
Veronica Macedo (126) vs. Andrea Lee (125)
Vicente Luque (170) vs. Chad Laprise (171)

FS2 Prelims
Zak Cummings (170) vs. Michel Prazeres (170)
Brandon Moreno (125) vs. Alexandre Pantoja (125)
Poliana Botelho (115) vs. Syuri Kondo (116)
Gabriel Benitez (145) vs. Humberto Bandenay (145)

UFC FIGHT PASS prelims
Enrique Barzola (145) vs. Brandon Davis (146)
Henry Briones (136) vs. Frankie Saenz (136)
Claudio Puelles (154) vs. Felipe Silva (156)

Saturday, May 19
10PM/7PM
ETPT
Santiago, Chile
Watch the highlights from Friday's official weigh-in, featuring Demian Maia & Kamaru Usman.
May 18, 2018
Jimmy Smith previews the UFC Fight Night Santiago main event between #5 Demian Maia and #7 Kamaru Usman this Saturday on FS1.
May 18, 2018
Kamaru Usman talks about his life in Nigeria as a child and how it shaped him into the man he is today. Usman takes on Demian Maia in the main event of Fight Night Santiago.
May 18, 2018
Host Lisa Foiles talks the increasingly exciting Fight Night Calgary card happening July 28 on FOX, and we hear from one of its headlining stars, Dustin Poirier.
May 18, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018