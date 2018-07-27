Home
Fight Night Calgary Official Weigh-In Results

UFC Staff Report July 27, 2018
Here are the official weigh in results for Fight Night Calgary, which features a pivotal lightweight bout in the five-round main event between Eddie Alvarez and Dustin Poirier. The co-main features two veteran UFC featherweights: Jose Aldo and Jeremy Stephens.

Five early FIGHT PASS prelims will kick off the action at 4pm/1pm ETPT before the action moves over to FOX at 6pm/3pm ETPT.

Lightweight Main Event Bout, 5 Rounds
Eddie Alvarez (155) vs Dustin Poirier (156)

Featherweight Co-Main Event Bout, 3 Rounds
Jose Aldo (146) vs Jeremy Stephens (144)

Main Card 8pm/5pm ETPT
Joanna Jedrzejczyk (115) vs Tecia Torres (115)
Alexander Hernandez (155) vs Olivier Aubin-Mercier (156)

FOX Prelims, 6pm/3pm ETPT
Jordan Mein (169) vs Alex Morono (170)
Hakeem Dawodu (146) vs Austin Arnett (145)
Kajan Johnson (155) vs Islam Makhachev (156)
Gadzhimurad Antigulov (205) vs Ion Cutelaba (205)

UFC FIGHT PASS Early Prelims, 4pm/1pm ETPT
John Makdessi (155) vs Ross Pearson (155)
Alexis Davis (126) vs Katlyn Chookagian (125)
Dustin Ortiz (125) vs Matheus Nicolau (126)
Randa Markos (115) vs Nina Ansaroff (116)
Devin Powell (155) vs Alvaro Herrera (156)

Saturday, July 28
8PM/5PM
ETPT
Calgary, Alberta
