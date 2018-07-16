Home
News
Article
Click the 'Like' button to become a fan of UFC!

No, Thank You

Fight Night Boise Scorecard

By Thomas Gerbasi July 16, 2018
UFC.com
Article
Comments (
)
BOISE, ID - JULY 14: <a href='../fighter/Cat-Zingano'>Cat Zingano</a> celebrates her decision victory over <a href='../fighter/marion-reneau'>Marion Reneau</a> in their women's bantamweight fight during the <a href='../event/UFC-Silva-vs-Irvin'>UFC Fight Night </a>event inside CenturyLink Arena on July 14, 2018 in Boise, Idaho. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Friday’s UFC Boise event is in the books, and now that the dust has settled in Idaho, it’s time to go to the scorecard to see who the big winners were at CenturyLink Arena.

1 – Junior Dos Santos
The great thing about being a heavyweight is that you are always one punch or one win away from being back in the mix. And that’s where Junior Dos Santos sits today. More than a year removed from a knockout loss to Stipe Miocic and then a harrowing spell in which he was flagged by USADA only to be cleared a few months ago, JDS defeated tough newcomer Blagoy Ivanov on Saturday, and while he had to go the full 25 minutes to get his hand raised, that was good for him in terms of getting his timing and sea legs back. Now, it’s on to the next step, and it will be another big fight. Ah, to be a heavyweight.

2 – Cat Zingano
There’s always one of these “feel good” fights on the card where someone breaks a losing streak or scores an upset, and Cat Zingano fit the bill with her win over Marion Reneau. Sporting a three-fight losing streak heading into the bout, Zingano needed this one bad, and when she got it with a disciplined, “Do what it takes to win” effort, you could tell how much the win meant to her. Yes, I know people express themselves in different ways and it’s “cool” to have the poker face on all the time, but to see the emotion come out from Zingano after a long camp and an even longer losing streak, it was a reminder of the sacrifices made by professional fighters to make it to fight night.

3 – Niko Price
Believe me, I thought on putting Niko Price at the top of the list because I know I’m still thinking about his knockout of Randy Brown two days later. A talented and exciting welterweight, Price should be getting more attention from the fans than he has, but that should change after he held Brown’s head in place with his foot and then finished him with hammerfists from his back. I’ve watched a heck of a lot of fights since the first UFC in 1993, and I never saw – or heard – anything like that.

4 – Alexander Volkanovski
In going 4-0 in his first four UFC fights, Alexander Volkanovski showed that he belonged among the best in the world in the Octagon, but I still thought Darren Elkins was going to be a little too much for him in his first U.S. appearance. Well, I was wrong again, as he knocked down and battered Elkins for three rounds en route to the biggest win of his career. Most impressively, Volkanovski didn’t give Elkins that daylight “The Damage” has used in the past to pull off comeback victories. Once he had Elkins down, yes, the Indiana native would stay in the fight, but the Aussie wouldn’t let him take it over.


5 – Chad Mendes
Two years and seven months is a long way to be away from anything, but in the fight game, it’s usually a death sentence. Chad Mendes may have something to say about that, though, as the three-time featherweight title challenger returned from a two-year USADA suspension to not just beat the always tough Myles Jury, but to knock him out in the first round. Talk about jumping right back into the mix.

Watch Past Fights

Comments

Related Topics

Related News

Tuesday, July 17
8PM/5PM
ETPT
,
Buy Tickets
How to Watch

Media

Recent
With a heavy emphasis on fighters from the Europe, Middle East and Asia regions, UFC Connected gives fans a unique look inside the UFC with exclusive access to fighters, teams and events from around the globe.
With a heavy emphasis on fighters from the Europe, Middle East and Asia regions, UFC Connected gives fans a unique look inside the UFC with exclusive access to fighters, teams and events from around the globe.
Jul 15, 2018
Junior Dos Santos discusses his UFC Fight Night Boise victory over Blagoy Ivanov and what's next for him in the heavyweight division.
Junior Dos Santos discusses his UFC Fight Night Boise victory over Blagoy Ivanov and what's next for him in the heavyweight division.
Jul 14, 2018
After defeating UFC newcomer Blagoy Ivanov by unanimous decision in the main event of UFC Fight Night Boise, Junior Dos Santos celebrates by sending a message to his son and requesting another crack at Stipe Miocic.
After defeating UFC newcomer Blagoy Ivanov by unanimous decision in the main event of UFC Fight Night Boise, Junior Dos Santos celebrates by sending a message to his son and requesting another crack at Stipe Miocic.
Jul 14, 2018
Sage Northcutt after his UFC Boise KO victory: "Words are powerful. I think that we all gotta have respect for each other and that we could all be more careful with the things we say."
Sage Northcutt after his UFC Boise KO victory: "Words are powerful. I think that we all gotta have respect for each other and that we could all be more careful with the things we say."
Jul 14, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018