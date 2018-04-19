Fight Night Atlantic City: Official Weigh-in results

Fight Night Atlantic City, which features the lightweight main event bout between Edson Barboza and Kevin Lee, is live on FS1 Saturday, April 21 at 10pm/7pm ETPT from Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City, NJ.

Four prelim bouts will air live and free on FS1 starting at 8pm/5pm ETPT. Three prelim bouts will air live on UFC FIGHT PASS starting at 7:30pm/4:30pm ETPT.

Five-round lightweight main event

Edson Barboza (155.6) vs Kevin Lee (157)*

Main Card

Frankie Edgar (145.6) vs Cub Swanson (145)

Justin Willis (265.4) vs Chase Sherman (247)

David Branch (186) vs Thiago Santos (185.8)

Aljamain Sterling (135.2) vs Brett Johns (135.8)

Jim Miller (155.4) vs Dan Hooker (155.6)

FS1 Prelims

Ryan LaFlare (170.6) vs Alex Garcia (171)

Siyar Bahadurzada (171) vs Luan Chagas (170)

Corey Anderson (205) vs Patrick Cummins (205.6)

Merab Dvalishvili (135.2) vs Ricky Simon (135.8)

UFC FIGHT PASS prelims

Tony Martin (170.6) vs Keita Nakamura (170.6)

*As Kevin Lee did not meet the maximum weight allowance, his opponent will receive an agreed upon percentage of his purse and the five-round bout with fellow lightweight contender Edson Barboza will proceed as scheduled.