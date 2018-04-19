Home
News
Article
Click the 'Like' button to become a fan of UFC!

No, Thank You

Fight Night Atlantic City: Official Weigh-in results

April 19, 2018
Article
Comments (
)

Fight Night Atlantic City, which features the lightweight main event bout between Edson Barboza and Kevin Lee, is live on FS1 Saturday, April 21 at 10pm/7pm ETPT from Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City, NJ.

Four prelim bouts will air live and free on FS1 starting at 8pm/5pm ETPT. Three prelim bouts will air live on UFC FIGHT PASS starting at 7:30pm/4:30pm ETPT.

Five-round lightweight main event

Edson Barboza (155.6) vs Kevin Lee (157)*

Main Card

Frankie Edgar (145.6) vs Cub Swanson (145)

Justin Willis (265.4) vs Chase Sherman (247)

David Branch (186) vs Thiago Santos (185.8)

Aljamain Sterling (135.2) vs Brett Johns (135.8)

Jim Miller (155.4) vs Dan Hooker (155.6)

FS1 Prelims

Ryan LaFlare (170.6) vs Alex Garcia (171)

Siyar Bahadurzada (171) vs Luan Chagas (170)

Corey Anderson (205) vs Patrick Cummins (205.6)

Merab Dvalishvili (135.2) vs Ricky Simon (135.8)

UFC FIGHT PASS prelims

Tony Martin (170.6) vs Keita Nakamura (170.6)

*As Kevin Lee did not meet the maximum weight allowance, his opponent will receive an agreed upon percentage of his purse and the five-round bout with fellow lightweight contender Edson Barboza will proceed as scheduled.

Watch Past Fights

Comments

Related Topics

Related News

Saturday, April 21
10PM/7PM
ETPT
Atlantic City, N.J.
Buy Tickets
How to Watch

Media

Recent
As part of his camp for Fight Night Atlantic City, Kevin Lee trained and the UFC Performance Institue. UFC.com was there to capture his sparring session with Yair Rodriguez. (Photos by Juan Cardenas)
As part of his camp for Fight Night Atlantic City, Kevin Lee trained and the UFC Performance Institue. UFC.com was there to capture his sparring session with Yair Rodriguez. (Photos by Juan Cardenas)
Apr 20, 2018
Watch the Fight Night Atlantic City Weigh-in live on Friday, April 20 at 5pm/2pm ETPT.
Watch the Fight Night Atlantic City Weigh-in live on Friday, April 20 at 5pm/2pm ETPT.
Apr 20, 2018
Cub Swanson believes it's his time as he steps into the Octagon on Saturday in the Fight Night Atlantic City co-main event against Frankie Edgar. Don't miss the action live on FS1.
Cub Swanson believes it's his time as he steps into the Octagon on Saturday in the Fight Night Atlantic City co-main event against Frankie Edgar. Don't miss the action live on FS1.
Apr 19, 2018
Frankie Edgar talks fighting at home in New Jersey, and what he expects from his second encounter with Cub Swanson Saturday April 21 at Fight Night Atlantic City.
Frankie Edgar talks fighting at home in New Jersey, and what he expects from his second encounter with Cub Swanson Saturday April 21 at Fight Night Atlantic City.
Apr 19, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018