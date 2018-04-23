Fight Night Atlantic City: Fantasy Rewind

Kevin Lee earned a lopsided win over Edson Barboza to cap off UFC Fight Night from Atlantic City, but "The Motown Phenom" didn't walk away without surviving a major scare.

After dominating the first two rounds with his wrestling and a vicious ground-and-pound attack, Lee was caught by a spinning wheel kick from Barboza that nearly brought the fight to an end. Fortunately for Lee, he was able to scramble for a takedown that gave him enough breathing room to recover before getting back on track before the end of the round.

The rest of the fight shifted directly back into Lee's favor as he continued to pressure and put Barboza on the mat before unleashing a barrage of punches and elbows in a dominant performance. The end finally came in the fifth round after Lee did so much damage that a nasty cut had opened over Barboza's eye that concerned doctors enough to stop the fight.

With the win, Lee will likely jump into the top five rankings in the lightweight division while showcasing to the world that he will challenge for a UFC title again one day soon.

Heading into the event, Lee was actually a slight underdog to Barboza based on the selections made by fantasy players. Lee was only chosen by 43 percent of fantasy players, but he came through with a spectacular win while also earning the players who picked him an extra 120 points because it was such a close matchup.

The co-main event saw Frankie Edgar get back on track following a loss in his last fight as he earned a unanimous decision win over Cub Swanson after three rounds.

Edgar was able to use his boxing to control the pace of the fight while out landing Swanson throughout the 15-minute affair. Edgar was definitely one of the biggest favorites on the entire card, with 75 percent of fantasy players picking him and another 81 percent correctly predicting that he would earn the victory by decision.

Justin Willis was able to gut out a hard-fought win over Chase Sherman in the biggest toss up on the entire card. Willis was selected by 51 percent of fantasy players compared to 49 percent for Sherman in a fight between two hard-hitting heavyweights. Ultimately, Willis got the job done as he remains undefeated in his UFC career.

David Branch was able to pull off a shocking first-round knockout against Thiago Santos on Saturday night with just 28 percent of fantasy players picking him to win. Branch also earned those players who had faith in him another 120 points because this was a close matchup on paper going into Saturday night.

Aljamain Sterling came through as a favorite in his fight against Brett Johns as he handed the Welshman his first professional loss. Sterling was chosen by 72 percent of fantasy players and he cruised to victory over three rounds.

Dan Hooker was also favored to win in his fight against Jim Miller, with 67 percent picking him as he earned a jaw-dropping knockout with a huge knee strike in the opening round.

On the preliminary card, Ryan LaFlare came though as a favorite with 61 percent of fantasy players picking him to defeat Alex Garcia.

Meanwhile, newcomer Ricky Simon earned a stunning third-round finish against Merab Dvalishvili with 46 percent of fantasy players picking him to win. Because it was his debut, players who picked Simon also earned an extra 40 points.

Siyar Bahdurzada picked up another knockout to add to his resume as he finished Luan Chagas, with 59 percent of fantasy players selecting him on the card. Corey Anderson also came through as a solid favorite, with 66 percent of fantasy players picking him to beat Patrick Cummins in this battle of light heavyweights.

Anderson also earned those players an extra 120 points because his fight with Cummins was considered a toss up at the start of the night.

Tony Martin also got a win in the only early prelim of the night as he defeated Keita Nakamura as a solid favorite, with 74 percent correctly predicting his victory.

By the end of the night, eight favorites came away victorious based on the selections made by fantasy players while there were only three upsets that took place at UFC Fight Night from Atlantic City.