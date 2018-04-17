Fight Night Atlantic City: Fantasy Cheat Sheet





Lee defends only 52 percent of the strikes thrown at him and that's a dangerous game to play against a knockout artist as dangerous as Barboza. That's part of the reason why Lee will likely use his striking to set up his wrestling, where he averages over three takedowns per 15 minutes in the Octagon.





Lee defends only 52 percent of the strikes thrown at him and that's a dangerous game to play against a knockout artist as dangerous as Barboza. That's part of the reason why Lee will likely use his striking to set up his wrestling, where he averages over three takedowns per 15 minutes in the Octagon.



Of course, Barboza will undoubtedly attempt to stop that grappling game and unleash his powerful Muay Thai attack on the feet. Barboza is not only one of the deadliest strikers on the entire UFC roster, but he's also one of the most creative. Barboza will unleash flying knees, spinning wheel kicks and all sorts of other unorthodox strikes to keep his opponents guessing. Barboza's best weapon remains his crippling kicks, which do a lot of damage to the body and legs. If Barboza can settle into a rhythm early with his kicking game and stop Lee's takedowns, that will be a clear indication of where this fight is probably going.



On the flipside, if Lee is able to catch one of Barboza's early kicks and plant him on the mat, it could be a long night for the Brazilian. Lee's top pressure is relentless and he's very slick at passing guard and then unleashing punches and elbows. Lee is also a very good submission specialist, so don't blink if he gets the fight down on the ground and has Barboza in trouble almost immediately.



While this fight is the truest definition of a toss-up, Barboza has the weapons that could give Lee a lot of problems if he can't get this fight to the ground. Barboza's ability to land leg kicks and body kicks to suck the life out of Lee on the feet could really pay off in the latter part of the third round and beyond. If Barboza can stop the takedowns early, he's got a great chance of pulling off a late knockout in this main event matchup.



Prediction: Edson Barboza by TKO, Round 4