Ferguson to McGregor: 'Defend or vacate'

Demetrious Johnson talks backstage after defending his belt and defeating Anderson Silva's record at UFC 216.
Oct 7, 2017
Watch Fabricio Werdum after his submission victory over Walt Harris at UFC 216.
Oct 7, 2017
Tony Ferguson celebrates in the Octagon after defeating Kevin Lee for the interim lightweight title at UFC 216.
Oct 7, 2017
Michael Bisping attempts to defend his middleweight belt at UFC 217 when he takes on Georges St-Pierre in the main event in Madison Square Garden.
Oct 7, 2017
Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee collide for the interim lightweight championship in the main event of UFC 216 in Las Vegas. Plus, flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson goes for his record 11th title defense vs. Ray Borg. Watch the extended preview.
Sep 15, 2017
Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee will fight for the interim lightweight title in the main event at UFC 216 on Oct. 7 live from Las Vegas. In the co-main event, heavyweights Fabricio Werdum and Derrick Lewis will clash.
Sep 9, 2017
Tickets went on sale today for the super-stacked UFC 217 at MSG on Saturday, November 4th. UFC Minute host Lisa Foiles breaks down the multitude of reasons why you should be there for this "gift" of a card.
