Ferguson meets Pettis in UFC 229 Showdown

While the UFC lightweight title is on the line in the main event of UFC 229 on October 6, two former 155-pound champions will also battle it out at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, as Tony Ferguson faces Anthony Pettis in a co-main event clash.



In the main event of UFC 229, which airs live on Pay-Per-View, Khabib Nurmagomedov defends his crown against Conor McGregor.



Currently sporting a ten-fight winning streak that includes seven post-fight bonuses and a submission of Kevin Lee in his most recent bout, Ferguson will be eagerly awaiting the winner of Nurmagomedov-McGregor. But first, he has to extend his string of unbeaten excellence against Milwaukee's "Showtime" Pettis, who has impressed in his return to 155 pounds, as he has defeated Jim Miller and Michael Chiesa while also engaging in a Fight of the Night battle with Dustin Poirier.