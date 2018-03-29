Ferguson and Khabib let it fly on UFC 223 media call

Host Lisa Foiles recaps the bonkers UFC 223 media conference call featuring Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov.
Mar 29, 2018
As she prepares for her April 7 rematch against champ Rose Namajunas at UFC 223, Joanna Jedrzejczyk took to her Instagram account to talk about her weight cut going into the Pay Per View event.
Mar 28, 2018
UFC will host a media conference call with all four athletes competing for a championship title on Wednesday, March 28 at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT.
Mar 28, 2018
For this edition of KO of the Week, we revisit the UFC Fight Night on July 16, 2017 when Paul Felder took on Stevie Ray.
Mar 27, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
