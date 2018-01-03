Home
News
Article
Click the 'Like' button to become a fan of UFC!

No, Thank You

Ferguson-Nurmagomedov to headline UFC 223 in Brooklyn

By Thomas Gerbasi January 18, 2018
Article
Comments (
)
 
The UFC's return to Brooklyn's Barclays Center on Apr. 7 will feature one of the most highly-anticipated matchups of the new year, as interim UFC lightweight champion Tony Ferguson faces No. 2-ranked contender Khabib Nurmagomedov in the UFC 223 main event.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, Feb. 9.

Rivals for several years, Ferguson and Nurmagomedov are both looking to end their feud in the Octagon, and the stage is set for a bout to remember, as the 25-0 Nurmagomedov looks to keep the momentum going from his back to back wins over Michael Johnson and Edson Barboza against former Ultimate Fighter winner Ferguson, who has won ten in a row, including an October finish of Kevin Lee that earned him the interim lightweight crown.

Comments

Related Topics

Related News

Saturday, January 20
10PM/7PM
ETPT
Boston, MA
Buy Tickets
How to Watch

Media

Recent
Recap the UFC 220 open workouts from Boston, featuring stars Stipe Miocic, Francis Ngannou and more!
Recap the UFC 220 open workouts from Boston, featuring stars Stipe Miocic, Francis Ngannou and more!
Jan 17, 2018
Heavyweight title challenger Francis Ngannou sits down with Megan Olivi to discuss his UFC 220 matchup with Stipe Miocic and much more.
Heavyweight title challenger Francis Ngannou sits down with Megan Olivi to discuss his UFC 220 matchup with Stipe Miocic and much more.
Jan 17, 2018
On episode 3 of UFC 220 Embedded, Daniel Cormier, Volkan Oezdemir, Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou continue their title bout preparations and obligations for UFC 220 on Saturday, January 20th on Pay-Per-View.
On episode 3 of UFC 220 Embedded, Daniel Cormier, Volkan Oezdemir, Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou continue their title bout preparations and obligations for UFC 220 on Saturday, January 20th on Pay-Per-View.
Jan 17, 2018
Review that fast and exiting path that led Volkan Oezdemir to a chance to rip the light heavyweight title from Daniel Cormier this Saturday at UFC 220. Order the fight now for any device: http://www.ufc.com/ppv
Review that fast and exiting path that led Volkan Oezdemir to a chance to rip the light heavyweight title from Daniel Cormier this Saturday at UFC 220. Order the fight now for any device: http://www.ufc.com/ppv
Jan 17, 2018
Hear from the reigning champion Cris Cyborg as we catch up with her backstage following her victory in the main event of UFC 219.
Hear from the reigning champion Cris Cyborg as we catch up with her backstage following her victory in the main event of UFC 219.
Dec 30, 2017
Khabib Nurmagomedov meets with Megan Olivi backstage after his win at UFC 219: Cyborg vs Holm.
Khabib Nurmagomedov meets with Megan Olivi backstage after his win at UFC 219: Cyborg vs Holm.
Dec 30, 2017
Two UFC titles will be on the line in Boston for UFC 220. Stipe Miocic looks to break the all-time consecutive heavyweight title defense record vs. Francis Ngannou. Also, Daniel Cormier defends light heavyweight title vs. Volkan Oezdemir.
Two UFC titles will be on the line in Boston for UFC 220. Stipe Miocic looks to break the all-time consecutive heavyweight title defense record vs. Francis Ngannou. Also, Daniel Cormier defends light heavyweight title vs. Volkan Oezdemir.
Jan 3, 2018