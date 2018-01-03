Ferguson-Nurmagomedov to headline UFC 223 in Brooklyn

The UFC's return to Brooklyn's Barclays Center on Apr. 7 will feature one of the most highly-anticipated matchups of the new year, as interim UFC lightweight champion Tony Ferguson faces No. 2-ranked contender Khabib Nurmagomedov in the UFC 223 main event.
Tickets go on sale on Friday, Feb. 9.
Rivals for several years, Ferguson and Nurmagomedov are both looking to end their feud in the Octagon, and the stage is set for a bout to remember, as the 25-0 Nurmagomedov looks to keep the momentum going from his back to back wins over Michael Johnson and Edson Barboza against former Ultimate Fighter winner Ferguson, who has won ten in a row, including an October finish of Kevin Lee that earned him the interim lightweight crown.
