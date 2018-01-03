Home
News
Article
Click the 'Like' button to become a fan of UFC!

No, Thank You

Ferguson, Khabib fight to be champion at UFC 223

By Jon Gagnon January 19, 2018
UFC.com
Article
Comments (
)
BOSTON, MA - JANUARY 19: (L-R) Opponents Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov face off during the UFC press conference at TD Garden on January 19, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
BOSTON

There seemed to be one question on everyone’s mind entering the UFC’s 25th Anniversary Series Press Conference at TD Garden on Friday: what exactly are interim champion, Tony Ferguson, and challenger Khabib Nurmagomedov fighting for at UFC 223?

“The winner of this fight will be the champ,” said UFC President Dana White. “It’s an undisputed title fight.”

There was no mention of what this means for current lightweight champion Conor McGregor. Instead Ferguson directed the attention to the belt sitting beside him.

“This is the real belt,” Ferguson said. “Go back and watch my fights and you’ll see why I’m the champ.”


The Boston crowd booed and instead favored Nurmagomedov, who enters the April 7 at 25-0. Known for his grappling and dominant sambo style, White felt it important to remind fans of exactly how dominant Nurmagomedov has been of late: in his last three fights Nurmagomedov has outstruck opponents 258-50.

Most recently was the destruction of Edson Barboza, a unanimous decision win for Nurmagomedov that included two 30-25 scores and a 30-24. Even Ferguson was impressed.

“His fight was really good. The right Khabib showed up, too bad he didn’t show up for UFC 209,” Ferguson said, referring to their originally scheduled bout at UFC 209.

The compliments ended there. Ferguson pointed out Nurmagomedov weighed in at 155.5 at UFC 219 – a half pound over the weight limit for their championship fight at UFC 223. He also said Nurmagomedov is fat, slow and has no rhyhm.

Nurmagomedov’s last 25 opponents may disagree. The truth will come out on April 7 in Brooklyn.

Watch Past Fights

Comments

Related Topics

Related News

Saturday, January 20
10PM/7PM
ETPT
Boston, MA
Buy Tickets
How to Watch

Media

Recent
Massachusetts UFC fighters Rob Font, Calvin Kattar and Kyle Bochniak talk about what it means to be fighting in front of their hometown Boston fans the same weekend as the New England Patriots go for the AFC Championship.
Massachusetts UFC fighters Rob Font, Calvin Kattar and Kyle Bochniak talk about what it means to be fighting in front of their hometown Boston fans the same weekend as the New England Patriots go for the AFC Championship.
Jan 19, 2018
Joe Rogan previews the fireworks sure to come in the heavyweight title bout between champion Stipe Miocic and challenger Francis Ngannou, headling UFC 220 Saturday night, live from Boston and only on Pay-Per-View.
Joe Rogan previews the fireworks sure to come in the heavyweight title bout between champion Stipe Miocic and challenger Francis Ngannou, headling UFC 220 Saturday night, live from Boston and only on Pay-Per-View.
Jan 19, 2018
Host Lisa Foiles and fellow UFC fighters break down the history that can be made with a win by champ Stipe Miocic against Francis Ngannou in Saturday's UFC 220 main event, live on Pay-Per-View.
Host Lisa Foiles and fellow UFC fighters break down the history that can be made with a win by champ Stipe Miocic against Francis Ngannou in Saturday's UFC 220 main event, live on Pay-Per-View.
Jan 19, 2017
Joe Rogan previews the co-main event between (C) Daniel Cormier and #2 Volkan Oezdemir for the UFC light heavyweight championship ahead of UFC 220: Miocic vs Ngannou this Saturday, January 20 only on Pay-Per-View.
Joe Rogan previews the co-main event between (C) Daniel Cormier and #2 Volkan Oezdemir for the UFC light heavyweight championship ahead of UFC 220: Miocic vs Ngannou this Saturday, January 20 only on Pay-Per-View.
Jan 19, 2018
Hear from the reigning champion Cris Cyborg as we catch up with her backstage following her victory in the main event of UFC 219.
Hear from the reigning champion Cris Cyborg as we catch up with her backstage following her victory in the main event of UFC 219.
Dec 30, 2017
Khabib Nurmagomedov meets with Megan Olivi backstage after his win at UFC 219: Cyborg vs Holm.
Khabib Nurmagomedov meets with Megan Olivi backstage after his win at UFC 219: Cyborg vs Holm.
Dec 30, 2017
Two UFC titles will be on the line in Boston for UFC 220. Stipe Miocic looks to break the all-time consecutive heavyweight title defense record vs. Francis Ngannou. Also, Daniel Cormier defends light heavyweight title vs. Volkan Oezdemir.
Two UFC titles will be on the line in Boston for UFC 220. Stipe Miocic looks to break the all-time consecutive heavyweight title defense record vs. Francis Ngannou. Also, Daniel Cormier defends light heavyweight title vs. Volkan Oezdemir.
Jan 3, 2018