Fellow Fighters Discuss Miocic's Dominance

Host Lisa Foiles and fellow UFC fighters break down the history that can be made with a win by champ Stipe Miocic against Francis Ngannou in Saturday's UFC 220 main event, live on Pay-Per-View.
Jan 19, 2017
Joe Rogan previews the co-main event between (C) Daniel Cormier and #2 Volkan Oezdemir for the UFC light heavyweight championship ahead of UFC 220: Miocic vs Ngannou this Saturday, January 20 only on Pay-Per-View.
Jan 19, 2018
Go behind the scenes with UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic while he's working his non-Octagon job at the fire station.
Jan 19, 2018
Stipe Miocic endures his teammates' teasing. Volkan Oezdemir sticks to his training routine, while Daniel Cormier dives into his weight cut. Francis Ngannou meets Joel Embiid. Tensions rise when the fighters attend UFC 220 media day at Fenway Park.
Jan 19, 2018
Hear from the reigning champion Cris Cyborg as we catch up with her backstage following her victory in the main event of UFC 219.
Dec 30, 2017
Khabib Nurmagomedov meets with Megan Olivi backstage after his win at UFC 219: Cyborg vs Holm.
Dec 30, 2017
Two UFC titles will be on the line in Boston for UFC 220. Stipe Miocic looks to break the all-time consecutive heavyweight title defense record vs. Francis Ngannou. Also, Daniel Cormier defends light heavyweight title vs. Volkan Oezdemir.
Comments