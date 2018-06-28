Felder vs Perry set for UFC 226 on July 7

It was a rollercoaster 24 hours for "The Irish Dragon," but Paul Felder has a fight in July, albeit one he didn't expect.



Originally scheduled to face fellow lightweight contender James Vick on July 14 in Boise, Felder saw that fight get scrapped when Vick replaced Al Iaquinta in the UFC Lincoln main event against Justin Gaethje on August 25.



But all was not lost for Felder, as an injury to Yancy Medeiros forced the Hawaiian out of his UFC 226 bout against Mike Perry on July 7 in Las Vegas. Felder immediately went to social media to express his desire to move up to the welterweight division for one night to face Perry. A couple hours later, the fight was made, and now it's Felder vs Perry at T-Mobile Arena.



In the UFC 226 main event, which airs live on Pay-Per-View, two of the biggest stars in the world of mixed martial arts will meet in the biggest fight of the year, as heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic defends his title against light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier. Plus, featherweight champion Max Holloway defends his crown against unbeaten Brian Ortega.