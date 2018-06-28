Home
News
Article
Click the 'Like' button to become a fan of UFC!

No, Thank You

Felder vs Perry set for UFC 226 on July 7

By Thomas Gerbasi June 28, 2018
Article
Comments (
)
It was a rollercoaster 24 hours for "The Irish Dragon," but Paul Felder has a fight in July, albeit one he didn't expect.

Originally scheduled to face fellow lightweight contender James Vick on July 14 in Boise, Felder saw that fight get scrapped when Vick replaced Al Iaquinta in the UFC Lincoln main event against Justin Gaethje on August 25.

But all was not lost for Felder, as an injury to Yancy Medeiros forced the Hawaiian out of his UFC 226 bout against Mike Perry on July 7 in Las Vegas. Felder immediately went to social media to express his desire to move up to the welterweight division for one night to face Perry. A couple hours later, the fight was made, and now it's Felder vs Perry at T-Mobile Arena.

In the UFC 226 main event, which airs live on Pay-Per-View, two of the biggest stars in the world of mixed martial arts will meet in the biggest fight of the year, as heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic defends his title against light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier. Plus, featherweight champion Max Holloway defends his crown against unbeaten Brian Ortega.

Watch Past Fights

Comments

Related Topics

Related News

Friday, July 6
10PM/7PM
ETPT
Las Vegas, NV
Buy Tickets
How to Watch

Media

Recent
The best heavyweight and the best light heavyweight clash in the main event of UFC 226 as Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier prepare for the Superfight of 2018.
The best heavyweight and the best light heavyweight clash in the main event of UFC 226 as Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier prepare for the Superfight of 2018.
Jun 28, 2018
UFC will host a media conference call with all four athletes competing at UFC 226 in championship bouts on Thursday, June 28 beginning at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT.
UFC will host a media conference call with all four athletes competing at UFC 226 in championship bouts on Thursday, June 28 beginning at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT.
Jun 28, 2018
UFC 226 features a heavyweight title championship between Stipe Miocic and the light heavyweight champ, Daniel Cormier. In the co-main event, Max Holloway and Brian Ortega meet for the featherweight title.
UFC 226 features a heavyweight title championship between Stipe Miocic and the light heavyweight champ, Daniel Cormier. In the co-main event, Max Holloway and Brian Ortega meet for the featherweight title.
Jun 27, 2018
UFC President Dana White joined Laura Sanko to announce the athletes that were awarded UFC contracts after another event full of finishes!
UFC President Dana White joined Laura Sanko to announce the athletes that were awarded UFC contracts after another event full of finishes!
Jun 26, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018