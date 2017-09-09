Home
Faria vs. Borella added to UFC 216 card

By Thomas Gerbasi October 02, 2017
Following the removal of the Paige VanZant-Jessica Eye bout from this weekend's UFC 216 card, a pair of flyweight newcomers will make the walk to the Octagon, as Brazil's Kalindra Faria battles Italy's Mara Romero Borella.

UFC 216, which airs live on Pay-Per-View from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, features two world championship bouts, as Tony Ferguson meets Kevin Lee for the interim lightweight title and Demetrious Johnson defends his flyweight title against Ray Borg.

A veteran of fights against the likes of Claudia Gadelha, Karolina Kowalkiewicz and Jessica Aguilar, Brazil's Faria has won 14 of her last 16 bouts heading into her matchup with Borella, the first Italian woman to fight in the UFC and a veteran coming off a July win over UFC vet Milana Dudieva.

Dan Hardy and John Gooden break down the main event at UFC 216 between Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee. Order UFC 216 now at: http://www.ufc.com/ppv
Oct 4, 2017
See Tony Ferguson, Demetrious Johnson and more get ready for the big event. UFC 216 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the two title fights at UFC 216 taking place October 7 on Pay-Per-View.
Oct 4, 2017
Demetrious Johnson is one title defense away from making history with the most consecutive title defenses in UFC history. He'll get his chance to make history on Saturday at UFC 216.
Oct 3, 2017
Dan Hardy and John Gooden are back to break down the main event of UFC 216 between Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee.
Oct 2, 2017
Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee collide for the interim lightweight championship in the main event of UFC 216 in Las Vegas. Plus, flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson goes for his record 11th title defense vs. Ray Borg. Watch the extended preview.
Sep 15, 2017
Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee will fight for the interim lightweight title in the main event at UFC 216 on Oct. 7 live from Las Vegas. In the co-main event, heavyweights Fabricio Werdum and Derrick Lewis will clash.
Sep 9, 2017
Tickets went on sale today for the super-stacked UFC 217 at MSG on Saturday, November 4th. UFC Minute host Lisa Foiles breaks down the multitude of reasons why you should be there for this "gift" of a card.
Sep 15, 2017