Faria vs. Borella added to UFC 216 card

Following the removal of the Paige VanZant-Jessica Eye bout from this weekend's UFC 216 card, a pair of flyweight newcomers will make the walk to the Octagon, as Brazil's Kalindra Faria battles Italy's Mara Romero Borella.
UFC 216, which airs live on Pay-Per-View from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, features two world championship bouts, as Tony Ferguson meets Kevin Lee for the interim lightweight title and Demetrious Johnson defends his flyweight title against Ray Borg.
A veteran of fights against the likes of Claudia Gadelha, Karolina Kowalkiewicz and Jessica Aguilar, Brazil's Faria has won 14 of her last 16 bouts heading into her matchup with Borella, the first Italian woman to fight in the UFC and a veteran coming off a July win over UFC vet Milana Dudieva.
