Fan Experience cancelled at UFC 228

Today’s UFC Fan Experience scheduled to take place at American Airlines Center Victory Plaza has been cancelled due to severe weather and a high likelihood of lightning in the area.



We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and look forward to seeing you at our next event.



Limited tickets are still available for UFC 228: Woodley vs. Till taking place at the American Airlines Center with the first bout starting at 5:15pm CT. The event is also available on PPV starting at 9pm CT.