Fan Surprise Moment @ UFC 225

The fighters are weighed-in, faced-off, & Boise now has itself a fight card for Saturday night on FS1.
Jul 13, 2018
Eric, a UFC fan since 1997, submitted his Faces of UFC story at UFC25years.com. UFC decided to thank him with a special surprise. Share your fan story on UFC25years.com and you could be next!
Jul 13, 2018
UFC president Dana White and color commentator Jimmy Smith preview the heavyweight main event between former champ and #8 ranked Junior Dos Santos and newcomer Blagoy Ivanov ahead of UFC Boise this Saturday, July 14 on FS1.
Jul 12, 2018
Blake Griffin and the Detroit Pistons learn some new tricks at the UFC Performance Institute from Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jessica Rose Clark and Gina Mazany.
Jul 12, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
