Faber returns to action in Quintet's Vegas debut

UFC Hall of Famer Urijah Faber is back in action next month when he leads a Team of Alpha Male grapplers into battle at Quintet 3 on October 5 in Las Vegas.



Faber hasn’t competed since calling time on his legendary MMA career almost two years ago, but he has accepted the challenge to compete in Quintet – the unique 5-on-5 submission-only event dreamed up by another UFC Hall of Famer, Kazushi Sakuraba.



Faber told UFC.com: “I’m super excited to be competing again and bring Team Alpha Male to this event. During my career in MMA and even before that when I was wresting, I always looked at combat sport as a game of human chess. I love to plan to outthink my opponents. And Quintet takes that to a whole other level, adding more tools and more complexity because of the team vs team aspect. I can’t wait!”



Team Alpha Male will be one of the four teams in action at the Orleans Arena at the Orleans Hotel & Casino.





The entire event will stream live & exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS.



As you would expect from a format dreamed up by Sakuraba - a man who used Mongolian chop attacks throughout his iconic MMA career - Quintet takes submission-only grappling and infuses it with pro-wrestling sensibilities.



The result is a unique format which sees teams of five face-off in single matches, where the winner stays on and continues to fight fresh opponents until he, too, is eliminated. This continues until all the members of one team have either been submitted or eliminated from the match by means of a time-limit draw (where both competitors are eliminated).



Sakuraba, now 49, jokes that he invented Quintet as a way to find a way to compete for a few more years. “I need help,” he laughs. “I’m too old to handle these young guys on my own.”



The man who defeated five UFC champions in MMA will be in action himself, giving US fans a rare chance to see the living legend in action.



“I am very excited to bring Quintet to Las Vegas,” he said. “Japanese fans and those who watched our previous events in UFC Fight Pass know what to expect but for everyone else, you are cordially invited to come witness a show unlike you’ve ever seen on American soil.”



The four teams are already taking shape:



Team Sakuraba

Kazushi Sakuraba (UFC Hall of Famer, PRIDE FC legend)

Josh Barnett (former UFC heavyweight champion)

Marcos Souza (Abu Dhabi Grand Slam champion)

Roberto Souza (Abu Dhabi Grand Slam champion)

TBA



Team Alpha Male

Urijah Faber (UFC Hall of Famer)

Dustin Akbari (BJJ black belt, Team Alpha Male coach)

Chris Holdsworth (The Ultimate Fighter Season 18 Champion)