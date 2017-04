Fab Five - Miocic's Greatest Fights

On May 13 in Dallas, UFC heavyweight champion



After blitzing six opponents on the local circuit, winning five of those bouts by knockout and one by submission, Cleveland's Miocic got the call to the UFC in 2011, and won his first three bouts over Joey Beltran, Philip De Fries and Shane del Rosario. Then came an upset TKO loss to Stefan Struve in Nottingham in September of 2012, and his perfect record was gone. Brought back nearly nine months later for a UFC 161 co-main event, Miocic fought the one guy you don't want to see after a knockout loss. But Miocic bounced back nicely from the loss to Struve, showing off his athleticism in winning a shutout three-round decision over "big Country."



With a win over his first contender under his belt, Miocic started looking for gold in the heavyweight division, and after back-to-back wins over With a win over his first contender under his belt, Miocic started looking for gold in the heavyweight division, and after back-to-back wins over Gabriel Gonzaga and Fabio Maldonado , he was matched up with former world champion Junior Dos Santos in the UFC on FOX main event in Phoenix on Dec. 13, 2014. What followed was one of the best fights of 2014, as the two heavyweight bangers slugged it out for 25 back-and-forth minutes. When the smoke cleared, “Cigano” got the victory, but Miocic knew that he could hang with the best in the business, and he was about to make his move.