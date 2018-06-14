Home
News
Article
Click the 'Like' button to become a fan of UFC!

No, Thank You

Fab Five - Cormier's heavyweight years

By Thomas Gerbasi June 14, 2018
Article
Comments (
)
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK - APRIL 06: Daniel Cormier poses for photos during the UFC press conference inside Barclays Center on April 6, 2018 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)On Saturday, July 7, UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier will make his run at history when he challenges UFC heavyweight champ Stipe Miocic in the SuperFight that headlines UFC 226 in Las Vegas. And while some think Cormier is entering new and dangerous waters against Miocic, it’s important to remember that “DC” is no stranger to the heavyweight ranks, having fought his first 13 pro fights in the division. So if you need a reminder about what Cormier did against the big boys, here it is.

Soa Palelei
XMMA
Result: Cormier TKO1

Unbeaten at 5-0 in MMA, Cormier got his career off to a good start, but against the 10-2 Palelei, a UFC vet with heavy hands, we were going to see if “DC” was the real deal. He was. Dumping Palelei to the deck whenever he chose to, Cormier used his ground-and-pound attack to pick up the first-round stoppage as he cut “The Hulk” with elbows, cementing the reality that in this sport, there are wrestlers, and there are Olympians like Cormier.

Jeff Monson (Watch on UFC FIGHT PASS)
Strikeforce: Overeem vs Werdum
Result: Cormier WUD3
https://www.ufc.tv/video/daniel-cormier-vs-jeff-monson-strikeforce-overeem-vs-werdum

DALLAS, TX - JUNE 18: Daniel Cormier (black shorts) punches Jeff Monson during a Heavyweight bout at the Strikeforce event at American Airlines Center on June 18, 2011 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Esther Lin/Forza LLC/Forza LLC via Getty Images)This is not one for the DC highlight reel, but it was an important fight in his development as a mixed martial artist. UFC vet Monson was an elite grappler, so Cormier didn’t want to stay too long on the mat with him – if at all. So it was Cormier’s evolving standup game that got the job done on this night in Dallas. He didn’t finish Monson, a former title challenger in the Octagon, but he did shut him out by three scores of 30-27. That was a statement.

Antonio “Bigfoot” Silva (Watch on UFC FIGHT PASS)
Strikeforce: Barnett vs. Kharitonov
Result: Cormier KO1
http://www.ufc.tv/video/daniel-cormier-vs-antonio-silva-strikeforce-barnett-vs-kharitonov

After running off eight wins to start his MMA career, the two-time member of the United States Olympic wrestling team had clearly transitioned nicely to his new sport. But was it too much too soon for Cormier to face veteran Brazilian contender Antonio “Bigfoot” Silva in his ninth pro bout? It wasn’t, as Cormier blitzed Bigfoot and knocked him out in less than four minutes. DC was for real, and now the world knew it.

Josh Barnett (Watch on UFC FIGHT PASS)
Strikeforce: Barnett vs. Cormier
Result: Cormier WUD5
http://www.ufc.tv/video/daniel-cormier-vs-josh-barnett-strikeforce-barnett-vs-cormier

SAN JOSE, CA - MAY 19: Daniel Cormier (blue shorts) picks up Josh Barnett during the Strikeforce event at HP Pavilion on May 19, 2012 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Esther Lin/Forza LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)If Bigfoot was a step up for Cormier, former UFC heavyweight champion Josh Barnett was a giant leap eight months later, but DC rose to the occasion once more. It wasn’t the spectacular finish he had against Silva, but it was a dominant victory, as he nearly shut Barnett out en route to a five-round unanimous decision and the Strikeforce Heavyweight Grand Prix title.

Frank Mir (Watch on UFC FIGHT PASS)
UFC on FOX: Henderson vs Melendez
Result: Cormier WUD3
https://www.ufc.tv/video/daniel-cormier-vs-frank-mir-ufc-fight-night

Cormier would pick up one more win in the Strikeforce cage before making his move to the UFC, as he halted Dion Staring in two rounds in January 2013. Three months later, he was making his Octagon debut against another former UFC champ in Frank Mir. At the time, Mir was 3-1 in his previous four fights, with the only loss coming in a title fight against Junior Dos Santos. But against the UFC newcomer, Mir was baffled for three rounds, as Cormier pounded out a three-round decision victory, again winning by three scores of 30-27.

Watch Past Fights

Comments

Related Topics

Related News

Tuesday, June 19
8PM/5PM
ETPT
,
How to Watch

Media

Recent
UFC Connected brings fans a unique look inside the UFC with exclusive access to fighters, teams and events from around the globe. In this episode, host Layla Anna-Lee takes an all access look at the UFC’s first event in Liverpool.
UFC Connected brings fans a unique look inside the UFC with exclusive access to fighters, teams and events from around the globe. In this episode, host Layla Anna-Lee takes an all access look at the UFC’s first event in Liverpool.
Jun 14, 2018
Re-live the thrill and the agony from an incredible night of fights at UFC 225: Whittaker vs Romero 2 with this UFC FIGHT PASS Original series.
Re-live the thrill and the agony from an incredible night of fights at UFC 225: Whittaker vs Romero 2 with this UFC FIGHT PASS Original series.
Jun 13, 2018
In honor of the announcement that Ronda Rousey will be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame this July we take a look back at the soon to be Hall of Famer's knockout of Bethe Correia at UFC 190 in 2015.
In honor of the announcement that Ronda Rousey will be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame this July we take a look back at the soon to be Hall of Famer's knockout of Bethe Correia at UFC 190 in 2015.
Jun 13, 2018
Hear from Dana White and contract winners Alonzo Menifield and Greg Hardy following the season debut of Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series on FIGHT PASS.
Hear from Dana White and contract winners Alonzo Menifield and Greg Hardy following the season debut of Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series on FIGHT PASS.
Jun 12, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018