FOX to re-air UFC 206 on Christmas Eve

BY UFC Staff Report December 22, 2016
Las Vegas – As one of the best events of the year, UFC® 206: HOLLOWAY vs. PETTIS turned into an instant classic featuring two Knockout of the Year candidates, a Fight of the Year and a new champion in Max Holloway being crowned. UFC® and FOX will give fans the chance to relive the action from Toronto when a special two-hour version of UFC 206 is re-aired on Saturday, December 24 at 8 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT on FOX.

With the support of our cable, satellite and broadcast partners UFC will showcase four of the event’s best fights just two weeks after the live pay-per-view, as a Christmas Eve gift from President Dana White.
The two-hour special will include:

• Knockout of the Year candidate – John Makdessi vs. Lando Vannata
• Fight of the Year candidate – Cub Swanson vs. Dooho Choi
• Highlight reel knockout – Donald Cerrone vs. Matt Brown
• Interim featherweight championship bout – Max Holloway vs. Anthony Pettis
Friday, December 30
10PM/7PM
ETPT
Las Vegas, Nevada
Season 3 of the UFC FIGHT PASS original show, Where Are They Now?, is now available. Join FIGHT PASS to start watching the new season now!
Dec 22, 2016
UFC commentator Jon Anik previews UFC 207 with matchmaker Sean Shelby. They discuss the main event between Amanda Nunes and Ronda Rousey, the co-main of Dominick Cruz and Cody Garbrandt and more.
Dec 21, 2016
UFC 206 turned into an instant classic featuring two Knockout and a Fight of the Year candidates. Fans get the chance to relive the action from Toronto when a special two-hour version of UFC 206 is re-aired on Saturday, Dec. 24 at 8 pm/5 p.m. ETPT on FOX.
Dec 22, 2016
A product of Oklahoma, Johny Hendricks has a very diverse background. Spend the day with Hendricks and learn more about "Bigg Rigg" in Johny Hendricks' Roots and don't miss his fight against Neil Magny at UFC 207.
Dec 21, 2016
Women's bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes and former champ Ronda Rousey faced-off for the first time in Madison Square Garden after the UFC 205 weigh-in.
Nov 11, 2016
Ronda Rousey returns to the Octagon to take on champion Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 on Dec. 30.
Nov 26, 2016