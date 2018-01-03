Eye and VanZant talk new weight class

Watch the face offs from the official Fight Night St. Louis weigh-ins that went down on Saturday. The action is live on FS1 Sunday night when featherweights Jeremy Stephens and Dooho Choi do battle in a must-see five-round main event.
Jan 13, 2018
Watch all the fighters set to compete in St. Louis at Fight Night: Stephens vs. Choi on Sunday on FS1 weigh in at the official Fight Night St. Louis weigh-ins Saturday.
Jan 13, 2018
While in St. Louis preparing for her Sunday main card matchup against Paige VanZant, Jessica Rose Clark's home in Las Vegas was burglarized. Host Lisa Foiles has the details.
Jan 13, 2018
Jessica Eye and Paige VanZant discuss their move to flyweight ahead of their debuts in the division at Fight Night Saint Louis: Stephens vs Choi. Watch the event live and free on FS1 this Sunday!
Jan 12, 2018
Hear from the reigning champion Cris Cyborg as we catch up with her backstage following her victory in the main event of UFC 219.
Dec 30, 2017
Khabib Nurmagomedov meets with Megan Olivi backstage after his win at UFC 219: Cyborg vs Holm.
Dec 30, 2017
Two UFC titles will be on the line in Boston for UFC 220. Stipe Miocic looks to break the all-time consecutive heavyweight title defense record vs. Francis Ngannou. Also, Daniel Cormier defends light heavyweight title vs. Volkan Oezdemir.
