Home
News
Article
Click the 'Like' button to become a fan of UFC!

No, Thank You

Eye: 'I know what lane I'm supposed to be in'

UFC Staff Report June 19, 2018
Article
Comments (
)

LIVE w/ Jessica "Evil" Eye ahead of #UFCSingapore! Ask her anything

Posted by UFC on Tuesday, 19 June 2018
It's fight week here in Singapore, and in the midst of her final preparations for her main card bout with Jessica-Rose Clark, Jessica Eye sat down to do a Facebook Live session and answer your questions.

Asked about what she perceived as her weakness, Eye reflected back to her time in the UFC women's bantamweight division, where she came out on the wrong side of close fights with the murderer's row of Miesha Tate, Julianna Pena and Sara McMann.

"One of my weaknesses was my wrestling, and you know, I really worked on it. I went and looked back at some of the things I did wrong. Obviously being a bantamweight was just the wrong weight class. Before I came to the UFC, I wasn't a bantamweight, I was a flyweight, so when the UFC came knocking I had to take an opportunity and try to do my best, and I'm proud of what I did."

RELATED: Eye's Right Weight, Right Time

"I know what lane I'm supposed to be in, and that's why they moved me to flyweight, and I won my first one and we're just gonna [keep climbing] all the way up to the top."

In the hilariously wide-ranging session, Eye answers questions about the foods that are her weakness, her favorite boxers, living in Ohio, and whether or not she thinks should could beat a male fighter, among many others.

You can catch the entire session above or by clicking here.

Watch Past Fights

Comments

Related Topics

Related News

Tuesday, June 19
8PM/5PM
ETPT
,
How to Watch

Media

Recent
Season 2 of Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series kicked off last Tuesday on UFC FIGHT PASS and saw two UFC contracts awarded.
Season 2 of Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series kicked off last Tuesday on UFC FIGHT PASS and saw two UFC contracts awarded.
Jun 18, 2018
Preview the welterweight matchup between Dwight Grant and Tyler Hill. Tune in to Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series live on UFC FIGHT PASS on Tuesday, June 19 at 8pm ET.
Preview the welterweight matchup between Dwight Grant and Tyler Hill. Tune in to Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series live on UFC FIGHT PASS on Tuesday, June 19 at 8pm ET.
Jun 18, 2018
UFC Connected brings fans a unique look inside the UFC with exclusive access to fighters, teams and events from around the globe. In this episode, host Layla Anna-Lee takes an all access look at the UFC’s first event in Liverpool.
UFC Connected brings fans a unique look inside the UFC with exclusive access to fighters, teams and events from around the globe. In this episode, host Layla Anna-Lee takes an all access look at the UFC’s first event in Liverpool.
Jun 14, 2018
Re-live the thrill and the agony from an incredible night of fights at UFC 225: Whittaker vs Romero 2 with this UFC FIGHT PASS Original series.
Re-live the thrill and the agony from an incredible night of fights at UFC 225: Whittaker vs Romero 2 with this UFC FIGHT PASS Original series.
Jun 13, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018