Eye: 'I know what lane I'm supposed to be in'

It's fight week here in Singapore, and in the midst of her final preparations for her main card bout with Jessica-Rose Clark, Jessica Eye sat down to do a Facebook Live session and answer your questions.
Asked about what she perceived as her weakness, Eye reflected back to her time in the UFC women's bantamweight division, where she came out on the wrong side of close fights with the murderer's row of Miesha Tate, Julianna Pena and Sara McMann.
"One of my weaknesses was my wrestling, and you know, I really worked on it. I went and looked back at some of the things I did wrong. Obviously being a bantamweight was just the wrong weight class. Before I came to the UFC, I wasn't a bantamweight, I was a flyweight, so when the UFC came knocking I had to take an opportunity and try to do my best, and I'm proud of what I did."
"I know what lane I'm supposed to be in, and that's why they moved me to flyweight, and I won my first one and we're just gonna [keep climbing] all the way up to the top."
In the hilariously wide-ranging session, Eye answers questions about the foods that are her weakness, her favorite boxers, living in Ohio, and whether or not she thinks should could beat a male fighter, among many others.
You can catch the entire session above or by clicking here.
