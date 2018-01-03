Explosive Stephens vs. Choi main event on FS1 Sunday

This weekend offers a special Sunday night Fight Night as Jeremy Stephens and Dooho Choi meet in the main event at Fight Night St. Louis live on FS1.
Jan 8, 2018
Champion Stipe Miocic faces off against top contender Francis Ngannou in the main event of UFC 220 on Saturday, Jan. 20 live on Pay-Per-View. Light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier looks to defend his belt against Volkan Oezdemir in the co-main event.
Jan 8, 2018
Watch the UFC 220 extended preview, featuring the UFC 220 main event heavyweight title fight between Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou. Plus, a preview of the co-main event between Daniel Cormier and Volkan Oezdemir.
Jan 5, 2018
Watch the emotional highs and lows of the stars of UFC 219 through the eyes of the fighters, their families, their teams at this historic Las Vegas event. Watch the full version now only on UFC FIGHT PASS!
Jan 3, 2018
Hear from the reigning champion Cris Cyborg as we catch up with her backstage following her victory in the main event of UFC 219.
Dec 30, 2017
Khabib Nurmagomedov meets with Megan Olivi backstage after his win at UFC 219: Cyborg vs Holm.
Dec 30, 2017
Two UFC titles will be on the line in Boston for UFC 220. Stipe Miocic looks to break the all-time consecutive heavyweight title defense record vs. Francis Ngannou. Also, Daniel Cormier defends light heavyweight title vs. Volkan Oezdemir.
