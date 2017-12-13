Home
Evinger battles Reneau in Austin this February

By Thomas Gerbasi December 26, 2017
Texas' own Tonya Evinger will fight in her home state for the first time in over three years on Feb. 18, as she returns to the bantamweight division to face Marion Reneau in a UFC Fight Night bout at Frank Erwin Center in Austin on Feb. 18.

Tickets for the card go on sale on Jan. 5. FS1 will televise.

One of the most respected veterans in the sport. Evinger is a former Invicta FC bantamweight champion who made her long-awaited UFC debut in 2017 against Cris Cyborg. And while she lost that UFC 214 bout for the vacant featherweight crown, Evinger believes that it's 135 pounds where she will one day wear UFC gold.To begin that quest, she first had to defeat California's Reneau, who is unbeaten in three straight with a pair of knockout victories over Milana Dudieva and Talita Bernardo.

John Gooden and Dan Hardy break down UFC 219's main event: Cris Cyborg vs Holly Holm, as well as the co-main between Edson Barboza and Khabib Nurmagomedov. UFC 219 happens this Saturday, Dec. 30.
Dec 26, 2017
Holly Holm continues preparing with her team. Cris Cyborg trains outdoors. Edson Barboza's S&C work has him in the best form of his life, and Khabib Nurmagomedov gets promo advice from Daniel Cormier.
Dec 26, 2017
Go inside the lives and gyms of the stars of UFC 219: ferocious women's featherweight champion Cris Cyborg and her opponent, former champion Holly Holm, an elite striker and strategist.
Dec 22, 2017
Go inside the lives and gyms of the stars of UFC 219: 24-0 Khabib Nurmagomedov and knockout artist Edson Barboza.
Dec 22, 2017
UFC President Dana White recaps the historic UFC 217, which featured three belt changes.
Nov 4, 2017
Rose Namajunas talks backstage at UFC 217 after defeating Joanna Jedrzejczyk for the women's strawweight title.
Nov 4, 2017
TJ Dillashaw talks backstage after defeating Cody Garbrandt at UFC 217 for the bantamweight title.
Nov 4, 2017
Megan Olivi speaks with Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson following his win over Jorge Masvidal at UFC 217 at Madison Square Garden.
Nov 5, 2017