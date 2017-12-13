Evinger battles Reneau in Austin this February

Texas' own Tonya Evinger will fight in her home state for the first time in over three years on Feb. 18, as she returns to the bantamweight division to face Marion Reneau in a UFC Fight Night bout at Frank Erwin Center in Austin on Feb. 18.
Tickets for the card go on sale on Jan. 5. FS1 will televise.
One of the most respected veterans in the sport. Evinger is a former Invicta FC bantamweight champion who made her long-awaited UFC debut in 2017 against Cris Cyborg. And while she lost that UFC 214 bout for the vacant featherweight crown, Evinger believes that it's 135 pounds where she will one day wear UFC gold.To begin that quest, she first had to defeat California's Reneau, who is unbeaten in three straight with a pair of knockout victories over Milana Dudieva and Talita Bernardo.
