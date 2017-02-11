Evans returns for UFC 209 bout against Kelly

Rashad Evans' long-awaited middleweight debut has a date, place and opponent, as "Suga" will face Australia's Daniel Kelly in a UFC 209 bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Mar. 4.
In UFC 209's featured bouts, Tyron Woodley defends his UFC welterweight title in a rematch against Stephen Thompson, and Khabib Nurmagomedov battles Tony Ferguson for the interim UFC lightweight title.
A former light heavyweight champion, Evans has fought and defeated the best of the best at 205 pounds, but in March, he will test the waters at 185 pounds against Kelly, a four-time member of the Australian Olympic judo team who has won three in a row.
