Eubanks returns hoping for another chance at UFC gold

“I belong here and this is where I’m supposed to be and I had never had that feeling before in my career. That makes you want to train harder. It makes you hungrier.”Fans of Season 26 may view Friday’s final preliminary card bout as a grudge match of sorts as Murphy was questioned Eubanks’ ability to make the flyweight limit multiple times during the competition and even hustled into the sauna in an attempt to make weight herself at one point when her upcoming opponent was struggling to shed her final pounds.But that’s not the way Eubanks is looking at this contest.Instead, she’s envisioning a chance to get right back into the thick of the chase in the UFC’s newest division; a showdown with a seasoned veteran and former Invicta FC champion who already has two UFC victories and five Octagon appearances under her belt.“I don’t like when people say it’s a grudge match because that happened almost a year ago, the whole beef,” she says. “For me, I think it’s a good fight. I think Lauren is experienced in the UFC and a win over her is going to be a good tick on my record, plus she’s ranked.“The rankings can be a little funky, but she is ranked and I think that is going to play a factor too after we get this W.”More than anything, Eubanks sees her return his week as a chance to prove she can make weight, show everyone the improvements she’s made and get back to where she was at the end of November before everything went sideways – in position to challenge for the women’s flyweight title.“I’m a much better athlete, I’m much more disciplined, my much faster, stronger,” says Eubanks, who has remained in constant contact with the team at the Performance Institute throughout her training camp. “It’s just been an up and down experience. It was a real low I hit after being in the hospital and not even getting a chance to get to the scale. That was low, but to climb back has been an incredible journey and I’m really pumped.“It’s going to be fireworks,” she says of her fight with Murphy. “It’s going to be pure entertainment. I’m just really excited to show everything I’ve learned, how much I’ve improved.“I’m like SarJ 2.0 – I’m faster, I’m smaller, I’ve got cleaner-looking guns. I’m striking better, my wrestling is better.”