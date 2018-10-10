Eubanks and Modafferi to meet again at MSG

Women's flyweight contenders Sijara Eubanks and Roxanne Modafferi first met in the semifinals of The Ultimate Fighter 26 last year. On November 3, they will face off again, with Eubanks seeking a repeat win over the veteran Modafferi in UFC 230 action at Madison Square Garden in New York City.



In the main event of UFC 230, which airs live on Pay-Per-View, Daniel Cormier defends his UFC heavyweight crown against Derrick Lewis.



A decorated jiu-jitsu black belt, Eubanks moved to the world of pro MMA in 2015, and after making it to the finals of TUF 26, she made a successful UFC debut in June with a win over Lauren Murphy. Next month, she will seek her second Octagon win against Modafferi, a women's MMA pioneer who is coming off an impressive second-round TKO of Barb Honchak in July.





