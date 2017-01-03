Esparza faces Markos in Halifax on Feb. 19

Fight fans in Halifax will see two of the best strawweights in the world collide on Feb. 19, as former world champion Carla Esparza makes her Canadian debut against home country favorite Randa Markos at Scotiabank Centre.
In the UFC Fight Night main event, which airs on FS1, former UFC heavyweight champion Junior Dos Santos battles Stefan Struve in a five-round bout. Tickets are on sale now.
Currently ranked third in the world at 115 pounds, California’s Esparza returned after a long injury-induced layoff last April and she quickly got back into the title race with a win over Juliana Lima. Now she’ll attempt to keep the momentum going against Ontario’s Markos, a hard-charging battler looking to propel herself into the top 15 once more with a win in her home country over the former champion.
