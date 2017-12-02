Home
Elliott vs Delarosa completes UFC 219 card

By Thomas Gerbasi December 20, 2017
After a late scratch to his Winnipeg bout against Pietro Menga, veteran contender Tim Elliott will close out the year with a fight, as he battles unbeaten Octagon newcomer Mark Delarosa in a UFC 219 bantamweight bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Dec. 30.

In the main event of UFC 219, which airs live on Pay-Per-View, Cris Cyborg defends her UFC women's featherweight title against Holly Holm.

One of the trickiest puzzles to figure out in the world of MMA, Elliott won season 24 of The Ultimate Fighter in 2016 and kicked off his second stint in the UFC with a hard-fought five rounder against flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson. He has split two fights since that bout, and he hopes to end 2017 with another victory when he battles Texas' Delarosa, who has compiled a perfect pro record of 9-0 heading into his UFC debut.

Cris Cyborg versus Holly Holm in the main event at UFC 219 promises to be one crazy fight. Don't miss the action live on Pay-Per-View on Dec. 30.
Dec 19, 2017
Host Lisa Foiles runs down some of the many highlights of Fight Night Winnipeg, featuring Rafael Dos Anjos, Santiago Ponzinibbio and more.
Dec 19, 2017
UFC 219 features an epic fight in the main event as former champion Holly Holm takes on champion Cris Cyborg for the women's featherweight title.
Dec 19, 2017
Champion Cris Cyborg and challenger Holly Holm have a chance to become legendary on Dec. 30 at UFC 219 as they face off in the main event for the UFC's women's featherweight title.
Dec 19, 2017
UFC President Dana White recaps the historic UFC 217, which featured three belt changes.
Nov 4, 2017
Rose Namajunas talks backstage at UFC 217 after defeating Joanna Jedrzejczyk for the women's strawweight title.
Nov 4, 2017
TJ Dillashaw talks backstage after defeating Cody Garbrandt at UFC 217 for the bantamweight title.
Nov 4, 2017
Megan Olivi speaks with Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson following his win over Jorge Masvidal at UFC 217 at Madison Square Garden.
Nov 5, 2017