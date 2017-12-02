Elliott vs Delarosa completes UFC 219 card

After a late scratch to his Winnipeg bout against Pietro Menga, veteran contender Tim Elliott will close out the year with a fight, as he battles unbeaten Octagon newcomer Mark Delarosa in a UFC 219 bantamweight bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Dec. 30.
In the main event of UFC 219, which airs live on Pay-Per-View, Cris Cyborg defends her UFC women's featherweight title against Holly Holm.
One of the trickiest puzzles to figure out in the world of MMA, Elliott won season 24 of The Ultimate Fighter in 2016 and kicked off his second stint in the UFC with a hard-fought five rounder against flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson. He has split two fights since that bout, and he hopes to end 2017 with another victory when he battles Texas' Delarosa, who has compiled a perfect pro record of 9-0 heading into his UFC debut.
In the main event of UFC 219, which airs live on Pay-Per-View, Cris Cyborg defends her UFC women's featherweight title against Holly Holm.
One of the trickiest puzzles to figure out in the world of MMA, Elliott won season 24 of The Ultimate Fighter in 2016 and kicked off his second stint in the UFC with a hard-fought five rounder against flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson. He has split two fights since that bout, and he hopes to end 2017 with another victory when he battles Texas' Delarosa, who has compiled a perfect pro record of 9-0 heading into his UFC debut.
Comments