Duffy-Vick heads to MSG in November

Two of the top prospects in the lightweight division will get a chance to make their case for a top 15 ranking on Nov. 4, when Joe Duffy faces James Vick in a UFC 217 bout at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
In a championship tripleheader that headlines the card, Michael Bisping battles Georges St-Pierre, Cody Garbrandt takes on TJ Dillashaw and Joanna Jedrzejczyk meets Rose Namajunas.
A native of Donegal, Ireland, Duffy has won four of his five UFC bouts with a mix of striking and submissions that has baffled most opponents thus far. Fresh from wins over Mitch Clarke and Reza Madadi, Duffy will have his own puzzles to figure out when he takes on Texas' Vick, an Ultimate Fighter 15 alum who has won seven of eight UFC bouts, most recently scoring 2017 finishes of Abel Trujillo and Marco Polo Reyes.
Tickets are on sale now. Stay tuned to UFC.com for more UFC 217 news.
